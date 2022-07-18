EXCLUSIVE: 'Commando' and 'Force' franchise to be developed into web series; To stream on OTT

If the sources are to be believed then it's happening for the first time that any Bollywood film franchise will progress ahead on OTT. Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the mind behind executing some of the best films in the high-octane action genre- Commando and Force, is said to develop the franchise into a web series that is all set to stream on OTT Disney+Hotstar. The veteran filmmaker is responsible for introducing one of the best action sequences in the industry today and is given credit for catapulting Vidyut Jammwal’s career as an action superstar. The news is that Vipul Shah is said to bring this high-action franchise to OTT with much more detailing.

With this franchise progressing on OTT, ‘Commando’ by the ace director Vipul Amrutlal Shah is going to become India’s first high-octane Web series and the first Bollywood film franchise progressing on OTT. Commando franchise is the highest-rated Bollywood action franchise among others on IMDb. The source further added “ Vipul Shah will release Commando’s parallel installments in a web series format. This is one of the boldest moves made by the filmmaker.”

Commando is the first super hit franchise to continue on OTT. No filmmaker has ever invested in storytelling like Vipul Shah before. His last web outings Human and Sanak were the most-watched content and much talked about content on OTT. Source says that HUMAN and Sanak from Disney+Hotstar received a good response from the audience. Due to this, the makers are moving a step ahead with the OTT platform by continuing Commando as a web series. The franchise is one of the best high-octane action and mystery content. Releasing Commando on Hotstar in a long format is a win-win move for the platform and the producer Vipul Shah both.

It will be interesting to see who's leading as Commando for this OTT outing!

