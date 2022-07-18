EXCLUSIVE: Deepika Padukone to play Parvati in Brahmastra 2; Will join Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt

On February 20, 2021, Pinkvilla exclusively reported how director Ayan Mukerji is planning to make his own Brahmastra universe, with multiple characters getting a spin off, if the first part fronted by Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt succeeds. Ayan recently confirmed such plans in an interview. We also revealed that the second part of the film will see the introduction of a new character named "Dev". And now, we have got some more details on the sequel of this modern mythology.

According to our sources, the Brahmastra 2 will be about the story of two key characters - MahaDev and Parvati. "The makers have locked Deepika Padukone to play the character of Parvati. In-fact, Deepika will also make a cameo towards the end of Brahmastra, which will eventually take the film into the second part," revealed a source close to the development, adding further that the actress has already shot for the sequence in question for Brahmastra One: Shiva.

The makers have locked an actor to play MahaDev too, but we wouldn't want to spoil that for our readers at this point of time and we shall give more details on that closer to the film's release.Interestingly, the first part is about Shiva and Isha, which is another name for MahaDev and Parvati. "All the characters are interlinked. It's Ayan's own universe deep rooted in Indian mythology. The world is unlike anything one has seen before in world cinema," added the source. Shiva and Isha too will continue to be in all parts of the trilogy. Shah Rukh Khan too has a cameo in Brahmastra One, and he will be seen with some special superpowers and a prolonged action scene, which should be best left to be explored on the big screen.

The future of the Brahmastra franchise depends a lot on how the first part is received by the audience. Ayan at present has the blueprint of part 2 and 3 ready with him, and if the first part succeeds, he would take the second one on floors latest by the end of 2023. The team is confident on the outcome of part one. "Brahmastra was a challenge as an attempt was made to create something unique. The entire crew has now got hung up on the technology and hence, the time taken to make a sequel won't be as long," the source signed off.

Brahmastra is gearing up to hit the big screen on September 9 2022. It is set to be one of the widest releases of Indian cinema, in multiple languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

