Human Review: Shefali Shah and Kirti Kulhari’s medical thriller is high on drama

Title: Human

Director: Vipul Shah and Mozez Singh

Cast: Shefali Shah, Kirti Kulhari, Vishal Jethwa, Aditya Srivastava, Ram Kapoor

Platform: Disney+Hotstar

We are living in the times when human trial of vaccine is no longer a technical term. Just at that point of time, comes a series that takes us through the dark world running in the medical sector that has just one aim – make money – even if that’s at the cost of innocent lives. Vipul Shah and Mozez Singh come up with a story that is set against the backdrop of medical politics, where the stakeholders are desperate to take their newest discovery in the market to bring about a revolution.

While the pharma sector anticipates it to be a game changer in medical science, it’s only the doctors and scientists working towards the development, who are aware about the side effects of the medicine on their lives. In the fight between ethics and desperation for money, it’s the latter that wins when a section in the community of science are ready to risk their reputation for quick money. The director duo takes no time in establishing the premise of Human, as the complexities are introduced from the first frame.

While the initial parts of the first episodes are spent in establishing the world of vaccines and the probable repercussions, the characters and their intentions get clear in the following portions of the series. By the end of the second episode, one is exposed to the gray elements of almost all key characters, and the politics involved in the entire game of vaccine trial. The start of the series is promising as the makers succeed in transporting the viewers to the dark world of the medical industry. Yes, there are a few hiccups, in terms of prolonged shot taking and narrative going slow in certain segments, but the world in totality is intriguing enough to keep the interest intact.

The camera work and shot taking is neat, whereas the dialogues too amps up the dramatic quotient in the narrative. The production values are fine, so is the background score which creates exactly the kind of ambience that a series like Human demanded.

Talking of performances, Shefali Shah gets into the shoes of her multi-layered character with perfection. While she is introduced as a woman who doesn’t take a step wrong, the same eventually transforms into the dark side of someone desperate for power. Kirti Kulhari is rather subdued in the initial two episodes, however, one expects a metamorphosis of her character too as the story progresses forward. After Mardaani, Vishal Jethwa seems to be in his elements again, however, this time around, instead of being the antagonist, the young actor get’s to play a local rowdy taking the wrong path for quick money. Aditya Srivastava and Ram Kapoor do justice in their limited screen presence, so does the rest of the cast.

All in all, Human starts with a bang as it successfully establishes the dark side of the medical world in the first two episodes. It rides on solid drama with the political aspect bringing in the thrills to the story, and one expects ample twists and turns through the narrative that revolves around the gray characters. While the set up is interesting, the fate of the show depends on the turn of events as the story progresses.

PS: Opinion strictly based on the opening two episodes of the series

