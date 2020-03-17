EXCLUSIVE: Coronavirus Effect: Kriti Sanon & Rajkummar Rao's next pushed ahead; was set to start from March 15

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon were to start the shoot for their next comedy film, earlier this week. But the schedule has been indefinitely pushed ahead, till the scenario gets better.

Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao, who have done a few films under Dinesh Vijan's home banner Maddock Films, have signed up another film with the production house. Their next, an untitled crazy comedy, features the Gen-Y actors as a married couple who are both orphans and adopt parents. Paresh Rawal and Dimple Kapadia play the adopted parents in the movie. The film was all set to roll out this month but amid the Coronavirus outbreak in the country, especially in Maharashtra, the entire team has now pushed the shoot for the project.

Kriti Sanon confirms and tells us, "The comedy with Raj, Paresh Rawal and Dimple Kapadia was supposed to start on March 15 but it has been pushed for now, till the scenario gets better." Not just that, the Luka Chuppi heroine also added that she has also 'cancelled a few brand shoots'. The entire city is almost in a state of lockdown, with the State recording the highest number of Covid-19 cases in India, at this point. Like most other actors who have cancelled shoot, Kriti too is enjoying her downtime at home with her family. Mom Geeta Sanon has come from Delhi to be with her and sister Nupur Sanon.

Dinesh Vijan's latest release Angrezi Medium faced the major brunt of the Coronavirus outbreak as Delhi and Mumbai theatres shut down post the virus scare, affecting the film's box office collections. The producer couldn't have stopped the release since the prints had already reached Dubai and shows had been premiered for the film critics as well. Both the film and TV industry will come to a complete standstill with the Government asking for a stall on shoots from Thursday and it's not yet known when work can resume the way it was.

