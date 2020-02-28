EXCLUSIVE: Court summons Raghubir Yadav; The actor has to be present in court on March 26

Raghubir Yadav's wife of more than three decades, Purnima Kharga filed for divorce and has demanded alimony from the actor.

Close on the heels of release of a film like Thappad, there is a real-life case that comes to light once again. Actor Raghubir Yadav has been summoned by the Family Court in his divorce case. The actor's wife Purnima Kharga had filed for divorce who has been deserted by the actor from 1995. Purnima has been struggling to make both ends meet after the actor left her for another woman. She said, "It has been tough for me to bring up our son Achal and the maintenance of Rs. 40,000 that he has promised the court has not been given to me on time. I don't have a house and no source of income now.'' Purnima had gone to Delhi to earn her living, for the education of her son and later came back to Mumbai. She lives in a rented house with her son who works as a musician. Purnima said, "There are times when he has been kind to my son if he had some work regarding music; otherwise, he does not really care about us.''

Purnima's lawyer Tooba Khan who is representing her along with senior advocate Ishika Tolani said, "That the divorce proceedings have begun and we have asked for Rs 10 crore alimony and one lakh maintenance.'' She further added, "Raghubir has evaded hearings and not paid maintenance on time. The court has summoned him for counselling on March 26, 2020".

Raghubir apparently has been telling the court that he is 70 and has no source of earning, Purnima refutes that saying, "He is shooting for a film in Rajasthan; he has been giving interviews and character assassinating me in them. I have suffered enough; I need to get some comfort in my old age.''

