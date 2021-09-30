EXCLUSIVE: Dhvani Bhanushali on her song ‘Mehendi’, foraying into acting & the impact of pandemic on her life

Dhvani Bhanushali recently came out with her song ‘Mehendi’, which is inspired by a Gujarati song ‘Mehendi Te Vavi Malve’. Talking about the same, Dhvani told Pinkvilla, “For me it’s important to talk about my culture and where I come from. Hence, it was a conscious effort to sort of do ‘Mehendi’. Navratri has always been this festival which is very close to my heart, and I think every Navratri I have this thing of going down with my friends and playing Garba. For me, it's a very special festival, and that’s why I had to do ‘Mehendi’,” says the singer.

She further informs that she is also open to acting, and there should possibly be some announcement next year. Is she inclined towards the web, films or TV? “I think it also depends on the script. I don’t know what medium it will go on…. But I don’t want to haste anything, I am not in a hurry. I have music that’s my priority, and that will always be my priority. Even if I do a film, it’s going to be if the subject interests me or if it talks more about what I am. I wouldn’t do something that is completely way out of my league, just to prove a point,” Dhvani shares.

Dhvani also talks about the impact of Covid-19 pandemic on her life. “I didn’t even get the opportunity to sort of do the amount of shows that I wanted to do. (When) ‘Vaaste released’, I was in college and was finishing my studies. Once I graduated, I did about 10 shows and Covid hit. So I didn’t get that window to sort of perform and explore myself on stage. But I feel that now it’s sort of subsidising a little bit. I’ll probably get the opportunity to do all that I missed out in these two years,” she states.

To see the full interview, watch the below video.

