EXCLUSIVE: Dhvani Bhanushali on being taunted for nepotism: People think I didn’t work as hard, that’s unfair

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Dhvani Bhanushali, who grabbed the eyeballs for her song Vaaste, got into an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla and spoke about being taunted for nepotism.

Nepotism is one of the most discussed topics in the industry and several star kids are often called out for the same. Amid the Gen Y actors who are touted to be the product of nepotism, singer Dhvani Bhanushali too has faced similar taunts ever since she has stepped into the industry. The young singing sensation is the daughter of Vinod Bhanushali, T-Series President and is often trolled for using her father’s approach to make it big in the industry. However, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Dhvani spoke about being called as a nepotism product.

The diva asserted that she wants to break the stereotype that artist with nepotism factor doesn’t work hard and are not talented enough. Talking about the same, Dhvani recalled how she was trolled for apparently buying 700 views for my song. “My dad works in the industry so people start to think that maybe she doesn’t work as hard, maybe she got it all easy. So, in the morning I was reading a comment ‘humko thank you bolne ki koi zarurat nhi hai aapne to 700 million views khareeda hoga. Jaa ke t-series ko thank you bolo. Kuch kaam ni kiya hai life me.’ I am like ek to 700 million views khareedne par paisa kitna lagta hai duffer, mera paas utna paisa bhi nahi hai. I am like that is so dumb to say,” Dhvani stated.

Furthermore, the singer called it an unfair approach and clarified that while she does have her father working in the industry, she has made it big because of her talent. “That is the stereotype that I want to break and I am just like bro even if my dad works in the industry and stuff like that, he can just get me opportunities. He can’t sing for me; he can’t work for me. I think that stereotype should first break that nepotism hai to kaam nahi kia hai. That is unfair,” she emphasised.

Furthermore, the Vaaste singer expressed her gratitude towards the industry for teaching her everything and giving her the recognition, she has. She asserted, “I love everything about this industry because it’s taught me a lot. It’s taken me to a position where I am right now and it’s the most beautiful thing. This particular profession has given me so much all I have to be is grateful for it.”

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More