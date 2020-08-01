EXCLUSIVE: Dil Bechara’s Swastika Mukherjee claims Bengali actors don’t get equal opportunities in Bollywood

Swastika Mukherjee, who was last seen in Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara, has opened up on the partiality the Bengali actors have come across while working in the industry is here.

Amid the raging insider-outsider debate that has been prevailing in the industry post Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, the late actor’s co-star from Dil Bechara Swastika Mukherjee has given the discussion a new direction after, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, she spoke about Bollywood’s biased attitude and how regional actors, especially from Bengal and Assam, don’t get equal opportunities in the industry here. The actress asserted that although the industrywalas are not disrespectful, they don’t care about the work a regional actor has done in his her workspace.

To note, the actress was seen in Sushant’s 2015 release Detective Byomkesh Bakshy and then ’s production Pataal Lok. And while Swastika is basking in the success of Dil Bechara, in her conversation with us, Swastika asserted that she has received a lot of respect for the amount of work she has done in Bollywood and was never looked down upon. However, she did realise that people from Assam or Bengali industry, despite being highly acclaimed artists there or having worked in National Award winning films, don’t get opportunities like South or Punjabi actors do.

“If you don’t prove yourself in Bollywood, people really don’t care of what you have done in your own workspace. It is very important for the directors, producers, casting directors and casting agencies to see your work happening in their own space. Outside their space what you have done and what you have achieved it doesn’t matter to them. It’s not that they are disrespectful, they don’t care. You can be big whoever, but till the time we don’t prove your worth in the work that is happening in their space, in the Hindi language, they are not going to take you seriously,” Swastika was quoted saying.

The actress also emphasised that this isn’t the scenario with celebs coming from South Indian or Punjabi film industry which often irks her a bit.

For the uninitiated, Swastika was recently seen playing the role of Sanjana Sanghi’s mother in Mukesh Chhabra’s Dil Bechara which is winning hearts post its release on OTT platform.

