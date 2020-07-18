EXCLUSIVE: Sushant had watched Dil Bechara, but not the final cut; was happy with digital release: Director

In an exclusive conversation, Mukesh Chhabra reveals how Sushant Singh Rajput was aware of Dil Bechara being released online and also shared a similar opinion on its release. He also shares that Sushant watched the film while dubbing but couldn't watch the final cut; watch more in the video inside.

Sushant Singh Rajput's death has raised a huge debate in Bollywood. While fans have been asking for a CBI probe on the actor's death, many are also upset with his last film Dil Bechara not being released in theatres. With the Coronavirus scare around the nation, theatres have remained shut since March and there's absolutely no clarity on when the multiplexes will resume shop. In such a scenario, Fox Star Studios, who are backing the Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi starrer, decided to release the film online and make it available to all, digitally.

While the film hits the OTT platform on July 24 (next Friday), in a conversation with us, Mukesh Chhabra exclusively told us that Sushant had seen a rough cut of the film already. The filmmaker shares, "He had seen the film during dubbing. He was very excited about it. He couldn't see the final cut which is unfortunate. But he was happy and we were discussing how to market the film."

There has been a huge furore on social media where fans wanted the makers of the film to release it in theatres, just as a tribute to SSR. Some fans have also expressed their disappointment at the movie being released online. But Mukesh asserts that Sushant was also of the same opinion as the team to put Dil Bechara on the web. "He was aware of the film being released online. He also felt that it's the best time to release the film digitally because everyone will be able to watch it. Nobody knows when theatres will open, and Sushant also knew that. He was happy with the decision too," the director signed off.

