EXCLUSIVE: Sushant Singh Rajput hoped his & Dil Bechara co star Swastika Mukherjee's stars aren't 'faulty'

Sushant Singh Rajput's swansong Dil Bechara released on Friday. Fans and friends of the actor came together to watch him on the screen one last night. While social media platform was filled with emotional posts as fans missed Sushant, Swastika Mukherjee opened up about her experience of working with Sushant in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla. The actress feels she is the only actress who has worked with him twice. For the unversed, they worked on Byomkesh Bakshi together.

Recalling the day she met Sushant at the costume trial of Dil Bechara, Swastika said, "I told Sushant, 'I think my stars are intertwined with you. Both the films in my career that are happening in Bollywood, big Bollywood films, so somehow I feel y stars are intertwined with you, Sushant.' He had told me then that, 'Swastika, just make sure that our stars are not faulty.' Of course, we were laughing then. But now when I think of it, there are a lot of meanings that come out this line. I do remember him with lot of smiles."

The actress also added that he had a sweet nickname for the actress and addressed her with the nickname most of the time. "He always called me with the name Angoori (her character from Byomkesh). Sometimes Angoori Devi, sometimes Angoori, sometimes Angoori ji. I have hardly heard him call me Swastika," she said.

Deeming Sushant as "flamboyant, lot of energy, and avid book reader," the actress remembered seeing his vanity van on the sets of the movie filled with books. "In his vanity van in Jamshedpur, I think there were more amount of books than costumes and makeup. When I walked inside his vanity, I was like, 'Sushant tum toh yaha pura bookshelf barti karke rakhe ho.' Books were staked and there were so many books on mathematics and astronomical," she said.

