EXCLUSIVE: Sanjana Sanghi on her first shot which was with Ranbir Kapoor, not Sushant Singh Rajput

On the first episode of Pinkvilla's latest series My First Shot, Sushant Singh Rajput's heroine Sanjana Sanghi opens up about her first day on the sets of Dil Bechara and why it didn't have Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput's last co-star Sanjana Sanghi is gearing up for her big release today as Dil Bechara hits digital platforms in an hour from now. Here, in this candid interview, she reminisces her first day on the sets of the film, her first shot, the number of takes she took to finish it and why it didn't have Sushant Singh Rajput in the frame. Along with that, she also reveals how Imtiaz Ali had picked her for Rockstar, where she played Nargis Fakhri's sister and shares her experience of sharing a little screen time with .

About her first shot for Dil Bechara, she shares, "My first shot for Dil Bechara didn't have Sushant Singh Rajput in it. My first ever mahurat shot was with two legendary Bengali actors Swastika Mukherjee and Saswata Chatterjee, who play my parents. I can't even explain the nerves I was dealing with on that day. 8-9 months of preparation led to that day." She also adds, "For some reason, I started acting in slow motion and then, Mukesh asked me why I started getting into the slow-mo zone. My first shot was very jittery in the beginning. It took me five six days to get comfortable on the sets of Dil Bechara."

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Sanjana Sanghi breaks silence on #MeToo allegations against Sushant Singh Rajput; watch video

Did she take too many takes to okay it? She responds with a smile, "I didn't take too many takes for my first shot. Thankfully, I'm not a many-takes actress." But actually, her first ever shot wasn't with Sushant but with another Bollywood star. Ranbir Kapoor. "I was just 13-14 and it was nuts because you got picked up from school and got dropped on the sets of Rockstar. We were in Dharamshala and Ranbir was at the peak of beign Jordan. I was playing Nargis' sister. That set was surreal. People still remember Mandy," she tells us. She quickly chips in, "Imtiaz still tells me that you kept telling us what to do. That hasn't changed."

Watch the video right here:

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×