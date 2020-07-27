EXCLUSIVE: Swastika Mukherjee remembers Sushant Singh Rajput: He was flamboyant, intelligent & loved the stars

Swastika Mukherjee, who was seen playing the role of Sanjana Sanghi’s mother in Dil Bechara, have shared the screen space twice with Sushant Singh Rajput in Detective Byomkesh Bakshy and Dil Bechara.

Swastika Mukherjee has been receiving rave reviews for her performance as Mrs Basu, mother to Sanjana Sanghi's Kizie Basu, in Sushant Singh Rajput's last film Dil Bechara. The film shattered several records upon its release on a digital platform, and left everyone extremely emotional and touched. The climax moved the audience, and somehow paid a tribute to the phenomenon that Sushant was, in Indian cinema.

We caught up with Swastika and she remembered the actor very fondly. She shares, "I feel I'm the only heroine who's worked with Sushant twice. I kept telling him our stars are aligned. My first big film was with him, my second big Hindi film is also with him." The Bengali actress has also shared screen space with him in her first Hindi film Detective Byomkesh Bakshy that had Sushant playing the titular role. "Sushant would never refer to me as Swastika. I don't remember him calling me that. He would always call me Angoori or Angoori Devi. But the Sushant from Byomkesh was different from Sushant in Dil Bechara. Back then, he had just started in films. During Dil Bechara, he had already established himself as a star. But the greatest thing about Sushant is the actor in him always took risks. He built an entire career with several risks, whether it's Byomkesh, or a Sonchiriya, they are not the stereotypical big films that stars would do. But he always managed to excel in every form."

The Paatal Lok actress also adds that she wants to remember him with 'a smile'. "He was very flamboyant, had a lot of energy and he was an avid book reader. In his vanity van in Jamshedpur, he had more books than costumes or make-up. I walked inside and saw those huge books on mathematics and astronomy. I told him I always failed in Maths and I joked that I'm scared of entering his van. I don't want to always talk about the negativity that surrounds his demise because he would hate people doing it. He was not a negative person. I'd not like to get affected by the hate and negativity on social media. I want to remember the nice, happy positive things about Sushant," she signs off.

