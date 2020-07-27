  1. Home
  2. entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Swastika Mukherjee remembers Sushant Singh Rajput: He was flamboyant, intelligent & loved the stars

Swastika Mukherjee, who was seen playing the role of Sanjana Sanghi’s mother in Dil Bechara, have shared the screen space twice with Sushant Singh Rajput in Detective Byomkesh Bakshy and Dil Bechara.
4923 reads Mumbai
EXCLUSIVE: Swastika Mukherjee remembers Sushant Singh Rajput: He was flamboyant, intelligent & loved the starsEXCLUSIVE: Swastika Mukherjee remembers Sushant Singh Rajput: He was flamboyant, intelligent & loved the stars
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Swastika Mukherjee has been receiving rave reviews for her performance as Mrs Basu, mother to Sanjana Sanghi's Kizie Basu, in Sushant Singh Rajput's last film Dil Bechara. The film shattered several records upon its release on a digital platform, and left everyone extremely emotional and touched. The climax moved the audience, and somehow paid a tribute to the phenomenon that Sushant was, in Indian cinema.

We caught up with Swastika and she remembered the actor very fondly. She shares, "I feel I'm the only heroine who's worked with Sushant twice. I kept telling him our stars are aligned. My first big film was with him, my second big Hindi film is also with him." The Bengali actress has also shared screen space with him in her first Hindi film Detective Byomkesh Bakshy that had Sushant playing the titular role. "Sushant would never refer to me as Swastika. I don't remember him calling me that. He would always call me Angoori or Angoori Devi. But the Sushant from Byomkesh was different from Sushant in Dil Bechara. Back then, he had just started in films. During Dil Bechara, he had already established himself as a star. But the greatest thing about Sushant is the actor in him always took risks. He built an entire career with several risks, whether it's Byomkesh, or a Sonchiriya, they are not the stereotypical big films that stars would do. But he always managed to excel in every form."

The Paatal Lok actress also adds that she wants to remember him with 'a smile'. "He was very flamboyant, had a lot of energy and he was an avid book reader. In his vanity van in Jamshedpur, he had more books than costumes or make-up. I walked inside and saw those huge books on mathematics and astronomy. I told him I always failed in Maths and I joked that I'm scared of entering his van. I don't want to always talk about the negativity that surrounds his demise because he would hate people doing it. He was not a negative person. I'd not like to get affected by the hate and negativity on social media. I want to remember the nice, happy positive things about Sushant," she signs off.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Dil Bechara's Swastika Mukherjee quashes rumours, says Sushant Singh Rajput never misbehaved on set

Watch her exclusive interview right here:

Credits :Pinkvilla

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Khatron Ke Khiladi winners list till date and what they are up to now; Find out
Kriti Sanon on her family, nepotism, losing films to starkids, chemistry with Sushant Singh Rajput
Kriti Sanon’s Journey: From an engineer to Bollywood’s leading actor
List of interesting things you may not know about Karishma Tanna
Sushant Singh Rajput never misbehaved with anyone; hoped our stars aren’t faulty: Swastika Mukherjee
Sanjana Sanghi on her 1st day on Dil Bechara sets, Rockstar shoot with Ranbir Kapoor
Dil Bechara: Celebs share their experience of working in Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film
Ankita Lokhande, Rhea Chakraborty to Kriti Sanon: Celebs' reactions on Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara
Ahead of Dil Bechara’s release, here are Sanjana Sanghi’s interesting statements about Sushant Singh Rajput
Prince Narula & Yuvika Chaudhary on Shikayat, trolls, lockdown, Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara’s INTERESTING facts

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement