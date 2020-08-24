EXCLUSIVE: Sushant Singh Rajput did Dil Bechara for half his remuneration; here's why

While Sushant would usually charge a sum of Rs 6-8 crore for each film, he did Mukesh Chhbra's directorial venture for just around Rs 3 crore. Read inside for more details.

Sushant Singh Rajput's death caused a huge furore on social media. While the investigation is still on, his untimely demise left the entire nation disappointed and heartbroken. The CBI probe is currently on and a lot has been spoken about his financial standings. Pinkvilla had preciously reported that contrary to initial reports, SSR had no dearth of work on the film front, and was in talks for several projects with top filmmakers.

Now, interestingly, a close friend of Sushant, who was there while the contract of Dil Bechara was made, made a big revelation. The source tells us, "Sushant usually charged to the tune of 6-8 crore for each movie that he took up. But for Dil Bechara, he only charged half the money. He got a little over Rs 3 crore for the film."

Ask him why he decided to take a pay cut and our source explains, "This was Mukesh Chhabra's directorial debut and they both shared a warm friendship. He had launched him and Sushant had promised Mukesh that he will do his first film. Dil Bechara, earlier titled Kizzie Aur Manny, took an extra year because of funding and a few internal changes that happened. So when Sushant agreed to do the film, he saw the challenges the team was facing and agreed to do it for half his fee. He also had a long standing relationship with Fox Star Studios and was in touch with the banner for a few more films. He did it just because he felt it was the most correct thing to do." We reached out to Fox Star Studios who remained unavailable.

Meanwhile, Sushant's Dil Bechara went on to set new benchmarks and recorded a terrific viewership both online and during its satellite premiere. But even with his swansong, Sushant's thoughtful move touched everyone's hearts.

Credits :Pinkvilla

