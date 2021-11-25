EXCLUSIVE: Divyenndu and Gajraj Rao team up for Imtiaz Ali production

Divyenndu, known for the Pyaar Ka Punchnama franchise and his portrayal of Munna Bhaiya in Mirzapur, has been silently working on a feature film for director Imtiaz Ali’s production house. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Divyenndu along with Gajraj Rao have collaborated for a film to be produced by Imtiaz Ali.

“The team has in-fact shot for a major chunk of this project already right after the restrictions following the second wave of the pandemic were raised. It’s a story set in Madhya Pradesh, and most of the film has already been shot. A brief second schedule is expected to take off soon as the makers intend to get the film ready for a 2022 release,” revealed a source close to the development.

Divyenndu and Gajraj Rao will be seen playing author-backed roles from the small town of India in the film, and their characters are said to have multiple layers giving them scope to perform. The two actors gelled well on the sets. Talking of Imtiaz Ali, the filmmaker is best known for films like Socha Na Tha, Jab We Met, Love Aaj Kal (part one), Rockstar and Tamasha. He is presently said to be developing a script for his next directorial, the details of which have been kept under wraps.

Divyenndu too is consolidating his position as a performer having delivered fine acts in films like Chashme Badoor, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Pyaar Ka Punchnama and his two web series, Mirzapur and Bicchoo Ka Khel. Gajraj Rao too is on signing spree ever since the success of Badhai Ho, and will soon be seen alongside Ajay Devgn in Maidaan. Buzz is, he plays the antagonist in this Syed Abdul Rahim biopic. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more.

