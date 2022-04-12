EXCLUSIVE: Emotionally sound Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt will be in sync, astrologer's post marriage prediction

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are all set to tie the knot this week. The couple have remained tight-lipped about the same but developments at the wedding venue have proven that indeed their big day is inching closer. While there is much chatter about their wedding and the several festivities that are lined up, we spoke to Bengaluru-based celebrity astrologer Pandit Jagannath Guruji on Ranbir and Alia's life post-marriage.

Will things work out for them after their wedding? Will Alia and Ranbir's careers be as good as they already are? Prophesier, face reader and Bengaluru-based celebrity astrologer Pandit Jagannath Guruji dished out his prediction for Bollywood's current favourite couple.

Both Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have had successful careers while Alia's career graph appears to be rising year after year since her debut release in 2012. According to Pandit Jaggannath Guruji, both actors will have a successful career and will provide each other with the support and encouragement that we all require to be the best version of ourselves.

In their personal lives post-marriage, Panditji shared that there is nothing to be worried about because they both are emotionally sound and in sync with each other. However, Alia may take more stress about everything in general which is where Ranbir will step up to calm her down.

Looks like Alia's energy and Ranbir's calming persona is not only a great match but also a positive trait for the future. Pinkvilla has been publishing several exclusives regarding the couple's wedding. From the Mehendi and Sangeet to their big day, stay tuned to Pinkvilla ahead of Alia and Ranbir's 15 April wedding.

