EXCLUSIVE: Farah Khan reflects on sexism and FAKE friends after Tees Maar Khan's failure: There was glee

Farah Khan gets candid about her journey from a choreographer to a director and the failure of Tees Maar Khan. She revealed the movie's failure helped her know who her fake friends are.

She is one of the most celebrated filmmakers in Bollywood but Farah Khan rode through several potted roads to reach where she has. From witnessing her father's production house overnight and struggling to make ends meet to establishing herself as one of the biggest choreographers in the country and turning director, it wouldn't be wrong to say that Farah has seen it all. On the special Woman Up, Pinkvilla sat down to discuss her journey and the lessons she learned through it all.

Farah looked back at her childhood, reflected upon her father's drinking habits as their family tried to make a living before her mother eventually moved away from her father. She recalled Michael Jackson's Thriller playing a catalyst on her dancing career before she opened up about Main Hoon Na. Farah revealed that it took her three years from 's yes to the first clap on the sets.

However, Farah opened up when she spoke about the failure of Tees Maar Khan. The filmmaker confessed she realised who her fake friends are. She watched several people from the industry celebrating the movie's success. "I don't know if people's perception to me changed but they definitely took a lot of joy in Tees Maar Khan not doing well. There was glee and there was 'Oh thank god this one didn't do well.' That's when I realised that you know it is a boys' club and they don't want a little girl, or a big girl, in it."

She also confessed that Tees Maar Khan's failure taught her to be kind. "(Tees Maar Khan's failure and reaction) taught me a lesson that you have to be kinder because Karma is a bitch," she said.

