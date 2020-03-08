EXCLUSIVE: Kareena Kapoor Khan gives a fitting answer to everyone who tags her as a 'diva' and a 'stepmom'

For our 8th episode of Woman Up, Kareena Kapoor Khan spoke about rewriting the Bollywood Rules and never conforming to industry norms. Watch the full interview here.

A successful actress, wife, daughter and a mother, Kareena Kapoor Khan is undoubtedly one who's rewriting the Bollywood rulebook. Never conforming to the industry norms, Kareena has created a space not just for herself, but for all other actresses to follow. From a time when an actress' longevity was defined by their marital status, Bebo has brought in a refreshing change and given it a new perspective. For Pinkvilla's 8th episode of Woman Up, Kareena spoke about rewriting the Bollywood Rules and never conforming to industry norms.

Whether it was her decision to get married or have Taimur, she made her choices and strongly stood by them. But has her journey been easy as is being perceived? Clearly not. From battling sexism to the pressures of matching up to the heavyweight family legion, she faced it all. And when she decided to marry Saif, she was questioned as well. Here, she talks about all of it, as candidly as ever.

The stunner also gave a fitting answer to everyone who tagged her as a 'diva' and a 'stepmom'. "I have always battled this image of being a diva. I don't from where it started...I think it started with Poo and it ended there only. That's the way people always imagine me. So, now I think people are understanding that's not the way life is, it is not always just a bed of roses. It annoyed me initially, but now I'm unaffected with the diva tag," says Kareena.

Speaking about being called the other woman back then after getting married to , Kareena said, "People even now call me stepmom and for what I don't have any idea because that's not the case. I don't look my life that way and I think nobody should either."

Credits :Pinkvilla

