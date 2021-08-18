EXCLUSIVE: Film on Priya Rajvansh & Chetan Anand in works; Maker says Jacqueline Fernandez has shown interest

Many biopics have received a lot of love from the audience, and Pinkvilla has learnt of another one that's in the making. We have heard that filmmaker Deepak Mukut is producing a film on the lives of actress Priya Rajvansh and filmmaker Chetan Anand, which will be helmed by the National Award winning director Pradeep Sarkar. The makers are in talks with actress Jacqueline Fernandez to play the lead part. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Mukut confirmed the news.

“It’s true that we are making a film on Priya Rajvansh and filmmaker Chetan Anand. However, we are still working on the final script and the casting. Jacqueline has shown keen interest to play Priya Rajvansh and is excited to play the part, but we are yet to sign on the dotted line. Meanwhile, our casting for Chetan Anand’s part will also be locked soon,” says Mukut. Depending on the Covid 19 situation, the film is expected to roll later this year. Pradeep Sarkar’s last feature film directorial outing was Helicopter Eela in 2018, which had Kajol in the lead.

Meanwhile, Jacqueline Fernandez will next be seen in Bhoot Police along with , and . She also has Ram Setu and Bachchan Pandey with in the pipeline, as is Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus that also features and Pooja Hegde. There is Sajid Nandiadwala’s Kick 2 with as well, the final script of which was locked on August 11, which happens to be Jacqueline’s birthday.

Also Read | Akshay Kumar’s Bell Bottom screen count and advance booking update: 1600 screens with 5000 shows