Akshay Kumar’s Bell Bottom screen count and advance booking update: 1600 screens with 5000 shows

’s much awaited action thriller, Bell Bottom, opens in cinema halls across India on August 19. With centres like Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Kerala among others still closed for film exhibition, the distributors are still in the process of getting optimum showcasing for the film. We have learnt that the makers have fetched 1600 screens for the film, and the count might increase further by the end of day.

On an average, the film is getting 3 shows per day in the single screens whereas the multiplexes are pushing it further to 5 shows a day per screen. The show-count of Bell Bottom in India will be in the vicinity of 5000 on opening day, which may increase through the weekend if the audiences are back in the cinema halls in huge numbers. It’s a fair release size for the film given the fact that many single screens and multiplexes are yet to open up for film exhibition.

A major market like Maharashtra being shut has curtailed the screen count of the film below 2000, as with Maharashtra contributing in full force, the screen count would have easily touched 2500 for a big budget film like Bell Bottom. The film is releasing with a 50 percent occupancy cap at almost all locations in India, with many also having the time restrictions with no permission for shows post 8 pm.

The Ranjit Tewari directorial has sold about 13,260 tickets till 4 pm on Wednesday in the three national chains – PVR, INOX and Cinepolis – for the opening day. While PVR has sold 5895 tickets in advance, INOX and Cinepolis have sold 4846 and 2519 tickets respectively.

The advance booking of Bell Bottom started slow; however, it has picked up well on Wednesday, which is always an encouraging sign showcasing the interest among the audience for the film. The Ranjit Tewari directorial has sold about 13,260 tickets till 4 pm on Wednesday in the three national chains – PVR, INOX and Cinepolis – for the opening day. While PVR has sold 5895 tickets in advance, INOX and Cinepolis have sold 4846 and 2519 tickets respectively. The advance booking at three chains is around 20% better than what Janhvi Kapoor’s Roohi was at the same point of time. To quantify this in terms of Net Collections, the film has already raked in Rs 20 lakh in advance from the three national chains, suggesting an all-India advance of Rs 35 lakh. This should close around Rs 60 lakh by end of day. These are very good figures in uncertain times like these, and the advance suggests that Bell Bottom is on course to take an opening of Rs 5 crore plus at the box-office, however, it all depends on the spot bookings.

The real value of this Rs 5 crore opening will be around Rs 13 to 15 crore in the pre-covid times, which is marginally lower than Akshay’s previous release, Good Newwz. However, that film had arrived during the Holiday Season. All in all, the advance is good news for the trade, as this does suggest the return of the audience. It’s now upto the content of the film to do the talking and record a healthy upward trend through the opening weekend.

PS: Screen count and show count are subject to change by end of the day.

