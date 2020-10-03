EXCLUSIVE: Gauahar Khan & Sidharth Shukla war of words on stage takes Bigg Boss 14 premiere by a storm

With not even a few hours left for the grand premiere of BB 14, two 'Toofani seniors' who share a history, have a verbal spat even before they got locked up inside the house; read details inside.

It's only a few hours to the grand premiere of Bigg Boss 14. With returning as the host of the show for the eleventh time, the makers have conceptualised a completely different game for all contestants this year. Along with 11 new contestants, there will also be 3 old contestants who will be joining them inside the house - Gauahar Khan, and Sidharth Shukla - who will also be called Toofani Seniors.

The premiere episode will be telecast today, but has already been shot and an onlooker tells us that fights have already begun even before people could enter the house. The informer reveals, "These three will be the trump cards of the game. They will be the one making the ground rules and putting all contestants through challenges. While the Toofani Seniors are set to wreak the contestants’ worlds, their personal rivalries will also be seen taking precedence. Gauahar and Sidharth’s war of tweets will once again ignite arguments and intensify the drama. Hina Khan on the other hand will try to bring in some sanity by encouraging the duo to clarify their stand in front in the present of Salman Khan. A cross-questioning in Kathgara will further add fuel to the fire."

For people who don't know, last year when Sidharth Shukla was inside the BB13 house as a contestant and was severely criticised for getting violent and abusive, Gauahar had slammed his attitude and behaviour. In a series of tweets, Gauahar had criticised Sidharth and supported many of his opponents. But now that both of them return to the show, the audience was indeed expecting firecrackers. The only thing we never expected was the Gauahar v/s Sidharth war to begin right on the stage!

