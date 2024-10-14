EXCLUSIVE: 'Getting audiences to theatres has become difficult because..', Kartik Aaryan explains why most movies struggle at the box office

Kartik Aaryan is among the most loved new-gen actors from Bollywood. In his almost a decade and a half long career, he has been part of much loved films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Luka Chuppi, Pati Patni Aur Woh and many more. He gears up for the release of his biggest film yet, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, set to release this coming Diwali.

The well-established actor graced Pinkvilla with an exclusive Masterclass of his, where he spoke about his film journey and struggles, the joy of community viewing, the big Diwali clash and much more.

Kartik Aaryan Thinks That It Is Not Right To Blame Audiences For Being Critical About The Films They Watch

In the exclusive Pinkvilla Masterclass moderated by Himesh Mankad, when Kartik Aaryan was asked about his thought on the unforgiving nature of the audiences of today, who have become very critical about their opinions and very direct about their likes and preferences, he answered that it is not right to blame the audiences for voicing their opinion on films. He said, "Today, so many options have come. And with so many OTT platforms being there, there is so much to watch". "We can't blame the audience because they are seeing a lot of things that are available. And I think it has gone on a 10× level after Covid", he said.

Kartik Aaryan Shares Why It Is Difficult To Bring Audience To Theatres

Kartik then continued by emphasizing on what the actual motive of a filmmaker now has become. He said, "The difference that has come is to get them (to theatres); Even I am sometimes watching movies at home. It's not just the channels but there are so many platforms. There are so many films that even I want to watch. But I think that to get the audiences to the theatres has become difficult because it's not the only option. The options have increased". "More than pleasing them, the audiences need a motivation to watch a particular movie in theatres only. 'It is a film that I will only enjoy in a community viewing. Not alone, pausing and resuming'", he explained.

Watch the Pinkvilla Masterclass Featuring Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan Talks About How FOMO Makes Audiences Go To Theatres

Delving deep into the mind of a prospective moviegoer, Kartik said, "I also think that audiences sometimes go to theatres having a FOMO (fear of missing out). So that's the benefit of a community viewing". "So, I hope that never goes away and people flock to theatres to watch the film, first day first show", he concluded.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 In Theatres, Diwali 2024

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is all set for a Diwali 2024 release. The film locks horns with another major Bollywood film, Singham Again. How excited are you to watch the horror-comedy? Do let us know.

While you wait for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 directed by Anees Bazmee and co-starring Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri among others, you can watch Kartik Aaryan's full Pinkvilla Masterclass before the release of his Diwali presentation, on Pinkvilla's official YouTube channel.

