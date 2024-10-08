EXCLUSIVE: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 trailer starring Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri and Vidya Balan to unveil at Jaipur's Raj Mandir in single screen; Deets inside

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is generating serious excitement in Bollywood! After the blockbuster success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, director Anees Bazmee is all set to deliver another thrilling blend of horror and comedy that’s sure to captivate audiences this Diwali. With Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri leading the cast, anticipation is through the roof as fans await the much-anticipated trailer. Now, Pinkvilla got the exclusive update that the trailer will unveil at the iconic Raj Mandir in Jaipur, in a special single-screen event featuring the cast. Get ready for a massive fan celebration—it’s going to be an unforgettable affair!

Yes, it’s true! Pinkvilla has snagged an exclusive update on the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 trailer launch, and this time it’s not happening in Mumbai but Jaipur. The much-awaited trailer will be unveiled at the legendary Raj Mandir in a special single-screen showing. What's more, the entire cast will be present at the event, making it a huge fan celebration. It’s shaping up to be an exciting and memorable experience for all the fans. We can’t wait to see what unfolds at this grand event!

Earlier, Pinkvilla reported that Bhushan Kumar has secured a massive non-theatrical deal for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, marking the franchise's biggest deal to date. Sources reveal that the digital, satellite, and music rights have been sold to top players for an impressive Rs 135 crore. Netflix acquired the digital rights following the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, while Sony Network snapped up the satellite rights. As for the music, T-Series has kept it in-house, anticipating substantial profits from an album featuring five potential chartbusters.

Advertisement

Insiders also shared that a significant portion of the film's Rs 150 crore budget has been recovered through these pre-sales. With Anees Bazmee and Bhushan Kumar sparing no expense to create a large-scale horror-comedy, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is already on track for a major win before its theatrical release.

Directed by Anees Bazmee and initiated by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series Films and Cine1 Studios, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is set to hit theaters on November 1, bringing an exciting mix of horror and comedy. The film boasts a stellar cast with Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, and Triptii Dimri, promising an unforgettable cinematic experience. Releasing just in time for Diwali, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is poised to leave a lasting impression on audiences this festive season.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 fetches big non-theatrical deal of Rs 135 crore; Biggest till date for Kartik Aaryan