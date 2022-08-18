EXCLUSIVE: Govinda Naam Mera, Mission Majnu, Bloody Daddy & 7 other Hindi films looking at OTT premiere

The Hindi Film Industry is in the transition phase and the same has raised several doubts on the future of cinema. The failure of films has set an atmosphere of panic all across the board, but as they say, history always has an answer to every problem. Every few decades, comes a phase of transition in the film industry. It happened in the 80s and now, we are back in the phase of course correction 4 decades later in the 2020s. Back then, the blame of failure was passed on Video Cassettes and Television, but an objective look at the history suggests that the content was the core reason for failure of films. We transitioned from those action driven films to the romantic space in the 90s, as that was the need of hour back in the day.

Same way, multiple reasons are put out in the open for failure of films today, but eventually, it’s all about the content and making the right films. In the phase of course correction, there seems to be a bifurcation with regards to the content that the audience wants to see on the big screen. As the industry is realising the demands of youth, mass and family audience, they are also in the process of bringing a turnaround in the industry. Certain films, which were once conceived for the cinema halls might now take the direct to digital routes.

“Films like Govinda Naam Mera, Bloody Daddy, Mission Majnu, Freddy, Laxman Uttekar’s next with Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan, Action Hero and Doctor G might opt for a direct to digital premiere if they get the right price. Yash Raj Films is keeping a close watch on the market to decide on the future of their two films – Maharaja and The Great Indian Family,” revealed a source close to the development. Some more films are also in the conversation for a direct to digital premiere and it’s a matter of getting the right deals before the cat is out of the bag. “Of the above-mentioned films, Freddy was always meant to be a direct to digital film and the talks are on with multiple players,” the source added. The direct to digital route taken by stakeholders aside, there are projects been put on the backburner too. The industry is keeping a close eye on all the factors and forgoing some of the already greenlit films, since the market isn’t responding well to content that falls in the substandard space.

While September has two big films – Brahmastra and Vikram Vedha – there is a good flow of fresh films from the month of October, starting with Ram Setu and Thank God, followed by Drishyam 2, Bhediya, Cirkus, Bhaijaan, Adipurush and Pathaan. The real game would begin from this, as the content for the aforementioned films have been curated keeping the post pandemic habits in mind. They are all films conceptualised and made during the pandemic, and don’t fall in the pre-pandemic content space.

There is a new obituary written for the Hindi Film Industry every second day, but the bottom line is – We aren’t making enough good films and a constant bombardment with bad films has made the cinema going audience a little more cautious. The influx of bad content wasn’t just limited to the big screen, as we have also entered their homes with OTT and tried to entertain them with some unbearable films. It’s now all about winning the audience and their trust back with good cinema.

Bollywood is a service industry, and the core rule of succeeding in the service industry is - listen to the audience feedback and rectify the errors, rather than trying to defend. We have learnt it in college, but a reminder again - The customer is always right!

