EXCLUSIVE: Grandmaster Vishwanathan Anand biopic to be directed by AL Vijay, film to feature ‘top actor from South’; deets inside

A cinematic journey into the life of five-time world chess champion Viswanathan Anand is in the works, and excitement is already building! We've just learned some exclusive details about the upcoming biopic. According to a source close to the project, celebrated director AL Vijay will helm the film, and it’s set to feature a prominent South Indian star in the lead role. An official announcement is expected soon.

Yes, you read that right! The upcoming biopic on legendary chess champion Viswanathan Anand brings together an exciting creative team. A source close to the development told us that Binny and Family writer and director Sanjay Tripathy has penned the script and will be creatively producing this project.

The source shared, “Highly anticipated story based on life of Indian Pride and Global Icon World Chess Champion Vishwanathan Anand. Thalavi fame A L vijay to direct this big scale film. A top actor from the South to play the title role, expecting official announcement soon.”

The source further added, “Much appreciated Binny and Family writer and director Sanjay Tripathy written this & to produce it creatively, film to be produced by Mahaveer Jain and Aashish Singh.”

For those who may not know, Sanjay Tripathy last directed Binny & Family, which was warmly received by audiences. This biopic will mark his exciting next venture.

Advertisement

Viswanathan Anand, fondly known as Vishy by fans and peers alike, is celebrated as one of the finest rapid chess players of his era.

Director AL Vijay recently traveled to Italy’s picturesque Amalfi Coast to attend the wedding of Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick. For those who may not know, Vijay played a pivotal role in Amy's entry into Tamil cinema, casting her alongside Arya in his hit film Madrasapattinam.

The director took to social media to share a warm message celebrating the couple’s union, posting a photo with the newlyweds. His heartfelt caption read, "Witnessed a magical wedding in Amalfi where two wonderful hearts became one. Wishing you both a lifetime of love, laughter, and endless adventures. Here's to a wonderful life together."

Are you excited for this inspiring cinematic journey? Share your thoughts below! Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more exciting updates like this!

ALSO READ: Deiva Thirumagal turns 13: Chiyaan Vikram calls AL Vijay directorial an 'unforgettable milestone of love'