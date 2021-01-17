EXCLUSIVE: Harman Baweja set to tie the knot with Sasha Ramchandani on 21 March in Kolkata.

Harman Baweja, who got engaged to nutrition health coach Sasha Ramchandani in December 2020 in Chandigarh, is ready to take the next big step.

While the year 2020 turned out to be a difficult one for everyone, 2021 looks quite exciting on various fronts. With the vaccine rollout for coronavirus has already begun, couples in Bollywood are now fearlessly planning their weddings. Pinkvilla had exclusively revealed about the Big Fat Punjabi Wedding of and Natasha Dalal that is set to take place on 24 January in Alibaug. Now, here's another actor that will be joining the Married Club this year.

Bollywood actor Harman Baweja, who got engaged to nutrition health coach Sasha Ramchandani in December 2020 in Chandigarh, is ready to take the next big step. The engagement news was first shared by Harman’s sister along with an adorable picture of the couple. She had congratulated them and welcomed Sasha to their family.

Now, a reliable source has informed us that Harman Baweja and his fiancee have finally zeroed down the wedding date as well as the venue for their D-Day. The lovebirds will exchange wedding vows on 21 March in Kolkata. Sasha Ramchandani will walk down the aisle with Harman and his father Harry Baweja has already informed close family and friends to save the date.

Very few industry people are expected to attend Harman's wedding as the preparations have already kick-started in both the families. A source close to Baweja's revealed to Pinkvilla that the wedding will be 'a very private affair with restricted guest list'. A guest list of only 50 to 70 people has been finalised by the Bawejas. Also, they have no plans to host a reception for the film industry folks in Mumbai as of now.

Son of director Harry Baweja and film producer Pammi Baweja, Harman made his Bollywood debut in Love Story 2050 in 2008, which was directed by his father. He has also worked in films like Victory, Dhishkiyaaon, What’s Your Raashee and Chaar Sahibzaade: Rise of Banda Singh Bahadur.

Well, congratulations in advance to Harman & Sasha!!

ALSO READ: Harman Baweja gets engaged to wellness coach Sasha Ramchandani in Chandigarh, wishes pour in for the couple

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×