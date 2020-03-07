EXCLUSIVE: Has Reliance Entertainment pushed Sooryavanshi and 83 fearing loss of box office revenue?

We hear that post the coronavirus scare, the Ormax ratings for Akshay Kumar starrer dropped considerably leaving the makers worried and they have now decided to shift the release of their next two projects - Sooryavanshi and Ranveer Singh starrer '83 as well.

Two of the biggest releases of this year, namely starrer Sooryavanshi and 's '83 are just a couple of weeks away from their release, and fans have been waiting for the films with bated breaths. Sooryavanshi, has in fact, witnessed multiple date changes, while Ranveer and 's '83 has been slated for an April 10, 2020 release. However, turns out that it is not going to happen as both the films have apparently been pushed further.

We hear that post the coronavirus scare, the Ormax ratings for starrer dropped from 30 crores to 22 crores, and is likely to go lower, and that has left the makers worried and they have now decided to shift the release of their next two projects - Sooryavanshi and Ranveer Singh starrer 83 as well. According to what we hear, Sooryavanshi is likely to be shifted to a new release date of April 10, 2020 (originally the release date of '83), while '83 is now likely to release on May 29, 2020, a week after Eid releases Laxmmi Bomb and Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

Both the films are likely to be two of the biggest 2020 releases, it looks like the decision stems from the fear of losing revenue at the box office and also, keeping in mind the ongoing scenario, an people being rather reluctant on heading out to public places.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More