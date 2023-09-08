EXCLUSIVE: Here’s what Animal Team is planning to launch on Ranbir Kapoor’s birthday

After Brahmastra and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Ranbir Kapoor is all gearing up for what could be termed the massiest film of his career, the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directed Animal. The gangster drama, also starring Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna, is presently in the post production stage and is gearing up to release on December 1, 2023 in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that the team of Animal, produced by Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetani, is all ready to kick off their 2 month long promotional campaign from September 28, which coincides with Ranbir Kapoor’s birthday.

Animal Team plan to kick off their campaign on September 28

According to a source close to the development, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga is working on a teaser at the moment, which he intends to launch on Ranbir Kapoor’s birthday. “It’s work in progress on the teaser front and the idea is to bring it out on RK’s birthday. Which a rough cut is already locked, it’s sent for polishing the post production department. If the teaser is locked, which mostly likely will be, the team will treat all the fans with an epic teaser on Ranbir’s birthday,” revealed a source close to the development.

However, it’s a tentative plan as it all depends on delivery from the post-production team too. “If not for a teaser, the idea is definitely to bring out some other asset like a poster, motion poster or something else none would expect,” the source added. The Animal campaign will basically kick off on Ranbir’s birthday, followed by consistent asset drops until the release on December 1.

Ranbir Kapoor like never before in Animal

Earlier in June, the Animal Team had unveiled a pre-teaser promising the teaser launch soon and the soon finally seems to be round on corner for all the fans. According to sources, Animal is touted to present Ranbir Kapoor like never before in a macho avatar of a gangster with psychic shades and the teaser too might give a micro glimpse into what one can expect from the film. Animal is the 2nd directorial of Sandeep Reddy Vanga in Hindi after the 2019 blockbuster, Kabir Singh.

