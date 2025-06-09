Who is Harshvardhan Rameshwar? Man behind Animal’s music, now gearing up for Ravi Mohan starrer Bro Code

Sandeep Reddy Vanga has undoubtedly carved a niche for himself by delivering outstanding music in films like Arjun Reddy and Animal. With his richness of outstanding background scores, Harshvardhan Rameshwar has become the go-to man for every director.

Who is Harshvardhan Rameshwar?

Harshvardhan Rameshwar is a musician who hails from Chennai, Tamil Nadu. Primarily working in Telugu cinema, the music producer rose to popularity after crafting the background scores for Vijay Deverakonda starrer Arjun Reddy.

Advertisement

Anyone who watched the romantic drama by Sandeep Reddy Vanga would know how effective the background scores were of the film. While musician Radhan crafted the tracks, it was Rameshwar who packed a punch in crucial scenes with his skills.

Making his mark with Arjun Reddy, the music director went on to work in various films over the years, which comprised both tracks and scores. A singer and beatboxer himself, the composer was part of Dulquer Salmaan starrer Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal, alongside music band Masala Coffee.

With ventures like Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Ravi Teja’s Ravanasura and Kalyan Ram’s Devil to his name, Harshvardhan earned more praise with the Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal.

As the album contained multiple composers like Pritam, Shreyas Puranik, Vishal Mishra, and Manan Bhardwaj, it was Rameshwar’s Papa Meri Jaan that caught much attention.

The song, which underlined the relationship shared by father and son, embodies the central theme of the movie. What made it more special was the musician’s brilliant use of crafting musical scores.

Advertisement

Watch Papa Meri Jaan by Harshvardhan Rameshwar

Harshvardhan Rameshwar’s upcoming works

After the success of films like Arjun Reddy and Animal, the musician will once again be working with Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The composer would be handling the scores for the Prabhas and Triptii Dimri starrer Spirit.

Moreover, it was recently announced that the composer would also be handling the musical duties of Ravi Mohan starrer Bro Code, directed by Karthik Yogi. The action comedy will be the maiden production of Ravi Mohan Studios with SJ Suryah in a supporting role.

Additionally, he would be making his debut in Malayalam cinema with Bhavana and Rahman starrer Anomie, directed by Riyas Marath.

ALSO READ: New South movies releasing in theaters this week (June 9-15): Padai Thalaivan and Vysanasametham Bandhumithradhikal