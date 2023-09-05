EXCLUSIVE BUZZ: Champions Remake followed by Rajkumar Santoshi’s next for Aamir Khan?

Earlier last week, Aamir Khan announced that his next film will hit the big screen during the Christmas 2024 weekend. The actor also confirmed that the film will go on floors in the month of January and the pre-production work is underway. Soon after, Pinkvilla reported that Aamir Khan is teaming up with Rajkumar Santoshi on a family entertainer. We also reported that the film will be Aamir’s next, but it seems that the piece of information was not exactly correct.

Champions with Aamir Khan for Christmas 2024 weekend

According to sources close to the development, the Rajkumar Santoshi film with Aamir Khan will roll around Mid-2024 and the actor will be completing one film before moving on to this entertainer. The industry is buzzing with the conversation that Aamir’s immediate next is going to be the RS Prassana-directed sports drama, which is the official adaptation of the Spanish Film, Champions. “The prep work is done and it's ready to go on floors in January. It’s a quick 70-day film and Aamir will be able to get it ready for a Christmas 2024 release,” revealed a source close to the development. Farhan Akhtar was confirmed to feature in the Champions remake initially, however, had to step back eventually due to date issues.

Rajkumar Santoshi’s next followed by Ujjwal Nikam or a big-budget VFX film?

Champions will be followed by the Rajkumar Santoshi film. “Rajkumar Santoshi film needs little more time to go on floors and will be the second one to roll for Aamir,” the source informed. Apart from the two films, Aamir is also contemplating on the Ujjwal Nikam Biopic. “He has locked it as a film to produce but isn’t sure on acting in it at this point of time. He is also on the lookout for a big event spectacle to follow after Champions and Rajkumar Santoshi’s next. He is apparently in talks for an epic VFX-heavy film, but it's in very nascent and early stages of development at the moment,” the source concluded.

While Champions will hit the screen during the Christmas 2024 weekend, Santoshi’s next is expected to be his big ticket opening for 2025. Stay tuned Pinkvilla for more updates

