EXCLUSIVE: Hina Khan on vamp tag: Bigg Boss projected me like that because it was working for them

Hina Khan shed her bahu image to be part of reality shows, but Bigg Boss 11 had projected her as a b***h. Here, she explains how she took that on her stride and moved on; watch her explsovie interview inside.

re-entered Bigg Boss 14 a s toofani senior a week ago. Since then, she's maintained her dignified stand on things and has been extremely fair to the game. But when she got locked up inside the house as a contestant during the show's 11th season, Hina's image had gone for a toss.

While on screen, she played the docile Akshara and people related her to that, she wanted to jump out of the box. "I had done Yeh Rishta for 8 years and I needed to break out of that image because I'm not like Akshara at all. I started doing these reality shows like Khatron and Bigg Boss which gave a very different side of me to the audience," she reasons.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Hina Khan's SHOCKING confession: I lost out on films because of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

But Bigg Boss gave her an almost 'vamp' tag. Her nasty fights and ugly statements were highlighted more which gave a different perception about Hina to the audience. During our Untold Story segment, she addresses it and tells us, "Of course. it was a deliberate move. I agree I'm flawed, I make mistakes and I'm no God. In a day itself, we spread love, we share good vibes, we hug each other and sometimes, we bitch. Sometimes, we do say that we don't like a certain person. Now, it depends on them what they want to show." She quickly adds, "But it is also not their fault. They're running a show, they themselves don't know what will work. In a split seconds rating from the audience, they decide. So they are like, 'When Hina makes noise, or she bitches, it's working. So let's show that.' But it's not always mandatory that what you watch is the full truth. There is a story before and after; you see the reactions, you don't get to see the action."

Watch her explosive interview right here:

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×