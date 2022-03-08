EXCLUSIVE: Hrithik Roshan & Deepika Padukone to start Fighter from Sept; Targets Gandhi Jayanti 2023 release

After collaborating on Bang Bang and War, Hrithik Roshan and Siddharth Anand are reuniting on Fighter. The duo have promised to take action to the next level in this aerial based action thriller, which is touted to be made on a budget of Rs 250 crore. It marks the first time pairing of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, who are two of the top stars of Bollywood. And now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that the much awaited film is all set to go on floors by August End/Early September.

“Hrithik Roshan is currently shooting for Vikram Vedha, which is expected to be wrapped up by May end. Soon after, he moves into the prep work of Fighter, in which he plays an Indian Air Force Officer. The body language training aside, Hrithik will also be getting into a perfect body type by losing some extra kilo’s that he gained for Vikram Vedha,” revealed a source close to the development. The film also features Anil Kapoor in a key role.

Deepika too would have completed shooting for her prior commitments before moving on to Fighter. “She is currently shooting for Pathan with Sidharth Anand and right after that he jumps into Project K with Prabhas. The futuristic saga will be shot over a period of six to eight months in Hyderabad. Deepika is also expected to begin work on The Intern remake around July,” the source added. We have also learnt that DP is in talks for multiple big budget Hollywood films, the official announcement of which is round the corner.

Siddharth Anand is expected to wrap up the post production work on Pathan by July and even keep the first cut of the film ready before moving on to Fighter. The source informs that the Fighter team is targeting the Gandhi Jayanti 2023 release. “It’s a four day weekend and the team is looking to make the most of it. Both Bang Bang and War too had released during the Gandhi Jayanti weekend and it’s going to be a hat-trick for the duo,” the source concluded.

Hrithik is presently on the verge of wrapping up Vikram Vedha, which is confirmed for a Gandhi Jayanti 2022 release. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

