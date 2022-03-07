EXCLUSIVE: Alia Bhatt in talks with SS Rajamouli for his jungle adventure with Mahesh Babu

Alia Bhatt is currently riding high on the success of the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directed Gangubai as the film is racing towards the Rs 100 crore club. Soon, she will be seen making an extended appearance in SS Rajamouli’s RRR fronted by Jr. NTR and Ram Charan. There is also a talk of her doing director Kortala Siva’s next with Jr. NTR, though, the paperwork is still remaining due to the logistic barriers.

And now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Alia Bhatt is in the talks to come on board another big budget Pan India film. According to our sources, Alia is in talks with SS Rajamouli for his upcoming jungle adventure featuring Mahesh Babu in lead. “Over the last few months, SS Rajamouli and his father, KV Vijayendra Prasad, have been working on the screenplay of their next collaboration with Mahesh in the lead. They have developed several characters through this period, feel that Alia fits the bill to play the female lead. The duo also believes that the young actress will make a solid pairing with Mahesh,” revealed a source close to the development.

The source also informs that much like RRR, the idea is to cast actors from across industries to give the film a Pan India appeal. “The talks are on and if everything goes as planned, Alia will team up with Mahesh for the first time ever. The dates, monetary scheme of things and the character traits are being discussed at the moment. Unlike RRR, Alia will be having a bigger role in this African jungle adventure,” the source added.

The film is expected to go on floors by mid-next, and by then, both Mahesh and Alia are expected to complete all their present commitments. It is expected to be shot in the real jungles to get the scale right and Rajamouli along with his team are expected to be on a recce by mid this year once the things around RRR are out of their system. “Of course, there will be a lot of VFX too in the narrative. But the idea is to shoot at real locations as well to get the vibe of jungles right,” the source signed off.

