EXCLUSIVE: Hrithik Roshan to spend time with Air Base Officers for Fighter; Shoot begins November 15
Hrithik Roshan plays the role of an Indian Airforce Pilot in Fighter. It features Deepika Padukone as the female lead and Anil Kapoor as the mentor. Details
It’s no secret that Hrithik Roshan has been training extensively to attain a lean body for his next aerial-based action thriller, Fighter directed by Siddharth Anand. The actor, along with his trainer, Kris Gethin, had started a 12-week transformation program that began on August 17. According to sources, the physical transformation period ends on November 9, following which Hrithik straight away dives into the world of Fighter, which is India’s first Aerial-based Action Franchise.
"Hrithik plays the role of an Indian Airforce Pilot and to get into the skin of his character, he will be spending some time with the Air Base Officers to observe them closely. The workshops will be followed by a month-long shoot schedule for Hrithik,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that the principal shoot of Fighter begins on November 15. “The first schedule takes place outside Mumbai from November 15. It’s a 10-day shoot, and Hrithik returns to Mumbai on November 26,” the source shared. The film marks the first time collaboration of Hrithik Roshan with Deepika Padukone and this is a combo that has got everyone excited. Fighter features Anil Kapoor as the mentor.
A schedule outside the maximum city will be followed by a 20-day shoot at a studio in Mumbai. “The Mumbai schedule will go on till Mid-December, following which Siddharth Anand will straight away dive into the Pathaan promotions from December. The team reunites once Sid wraps all his commitments on Pathaan,” the source added.
Talking of Hrithik, this would mark his third collaboration with Sid after Bang Bang and War. He has played the role of an Army Officer in Lakshya and this would be his first attempt at playing the role of an Air Force Officer. He also has Ramayana and Krrish 4 under his kitty, however, the timelines are yet undecided. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Fighter.
Also Read| EXCLUSIVE: Kamal Hasaan and Shankar’s Indian 2 targeting a Pan India release during this FESTIVE period in 2023