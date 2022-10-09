EXCLUSIVE: Kamal Hasaan and Shankar’s Indian 2 targeting a Pan India release during this FESTIVE period in 2023

The shoot is going on in full swing since then with Kamal Haasan, Kajal Agarwal and the entire team as the makers intend to call it a wrap by the first quarter of 2023. “Around 75 to 85 days of shoot was remaining before the team took the film on floors again and the idea is to call it a wrap by March next year,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that the prolonged post-production work will begin once the shoot is wrapped up.

Kamal Hasaan and Shankar took the entire Indian Film Industry by storm in 2017 when they announced a sequel to their 1996 cult blockbuster, Indian. The vigilante drama is among the first from the Tamil Film Industry to break the regional barrier and emerge what in today’s time is termed to be a Pan India Blockbuster. The film went on floors in 2019, however, the shoot was halted in the pandemic due to budget issue. Following the historic success of Vikram, Indian 2 finally got back on track as the makers resumed shooting for the film in September.

“Like all Shankar films, this one too has ample of visual effects. While it isn’t as high on VFX as Enthiran or 2.0 as the core of the script is ample of drama in the vigilante space, there are some action blocks and songs which demand special effects. The team is targeting either a Dussehra or Diwali 2023 release across the country,” the source added. Basically, it would be a late October/early November opening for this big scale vigilante drama.

Much like the first part, Indian 2 will also be a Pan India release in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada. “Shankar, Lyca, and the entire team is confident to recreate the magic of Indian on the big screen,” the source informed. Shankar has another film on floors with Ram Charan and Kiara Advani in lead. It’s produced by Dil Raju and we hear, the team will be targeting a Pongal 2024 release across the country. “Two Shankar films in a span of 3 months has never happened before, and the audience is on for a treat for a larger-than-life cinematic experience in such a short span. While both films chronicle the dramatic side of Indian Politics, the treatment and approach to the subject is diametrically opposite. While Ram Charan plays the role of an IAS Office, Kamal Haasan is a vigilante,” the source concluded.

An update on RC 15’s release date is yet awaited, though there are multiple speculations around it’s potential release date being Pongal 2024. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla as we would bring an exclusive update on the release date of RC 15 soon.

