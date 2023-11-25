EXCLUSIVE: 'I make movies like a fan', Salman Khan opens up about his approach towards choosing film scripts

Salman Khan is among the most admired Indian actors who enjoys a massive fan-following. The actor, in his 35 year film journey has made some of the country's most loved films like Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan, Hum Aapke Hai Kaun and many others. His recent film Tiger 3 is doing well for itself in theatres with collections of around Rs 250 crores in India and over Rs 400 crores worldwide so far. The Sultan of Bollywood graced Pinkvilla with an interview of his, where he talked about Tiger 3 and reflected upon his film journey.

Salman Khan Makes Movies Like A Fan; Movies That He Would Watch In A Theatre

Salman Khan graced Pinkvilla with his exclusive group interaction days after the release of Tiger 3. In the interaction, when Salman Khan was asked if it was a conscious decision to have a tinge of his real life persona in films, he denied it and said that he just improvises on the scenes that are written in the script and that he doesn't think so much about adding his own life personality to his film characters. Then he talked about the kind of films that he works on. He said, "See, I look at it like mujhe kya dekhna hai (Translation - See, I look at it like what I want to watch). If I am sitting in the theatre, what I want to see, I just do that. So if I want to see something in the theatre, I am sure that the fans also want to see that. I make movies like a fan, like this is the kind of movie that I would watch in a theatre."

What's Next For Salman Khan

Salman Khan has confirmed to be doing a film titled The Bull, directed by Shershaah director Vishnuvardhan under the banner Dharma Productions, next. He has also confirmed that he will be doing Dabangg 4, Kick 2 and Sooraj Barjatya's family drama after The Bull.

