EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan feels Tiger 3 is the BEST of the franchise; Says, 'This one is special because..'

Salman Khan, also known as the Bhai of Bollywood, is among the most adored actors in India. In a career spanning across five decades, the actor has been part of some of the most loved films produced in India like Maine Pyaar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hai Kaun, Dabangg, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and many more. His film Tiger 3 has accumulated a respectable Rs 250 crores nett in India and over Rs 400 crores worldwide.

Salman Khan Appreciates Directors Of The Tiger Franchise For Giving In Their Best

Salman Khan graced Pinkvilla with an exclusive group chat following the release of Tiger 3 where he talked in length about the recent Tiger film and also reflected upon his journey in the film business. Among the many questions that the Sultan actor was asked in the brief conversation, one question asked by Himesh Mankad was about how different the approach of the directors of the 3 Tiger films is and which is his favourite Tiger film. Salman Khan initially gave a diplomatic answer saying that everyone, be it Ali Abbas Zafar, Kabir Khan or Maneesh Sharma have only given their best to the Tiger franchise. Then he told why Tiger 3 is a special film for him.

Watch the full Salman Khan interview with Pinkvilla following the release of Tiger 3

Salman Khan Explains Why Tiger 3 Is The Best Tiger Film For Him

Explaining why Tiger 3 is special, Salman Khan said, "This one is special because isme first ka bhi hai aur second ka bhi hai. Ek toh journey before Tiger became Tiger and Zoya became Zoya, so ek woh continuation aata hai; Ek yeh, Zoya, Tiger se milne ke pehle, ISI mein hone se pehle woh kya thi, Tiger kya tha, how they met, and they've met early, like they've crossed eachother but they've never met eachother but destiny brings them together in Tiger. Woh sab hai. As a film, this Tiger is one of the best Tigers." (Translation - This one is special because it has elements of the first and second Tiger. One about the journey before Tiger became Tiger and Zoya became Zoya. and the other being what Zoya was before joining ISI or meeting Tiger; who Tiger was, how they met; and they've met early, like they've crossed eachother but they've never met eachother but destiny brings them together in Tiger. All that is there. As a film, this Tiger is one of the best Tigers)

What's Next For Salman Khan

Salman Khan has confirmed to be doing a film titled The Bull, directed by Shershaah director Vishnuvardhan under the banner Dharma Productions, next. He has also confirmed that he will be doing Dabangg 4, Kick 2 and Sooraj Barjatya's family drama after The Bull.

Meanwhile, you can watch Tiger 3 at a theatre near you.

