EXCLUSIVE Inside Pics: Kangana Ranaut's Rs 48 crore office in Pali Hill is the workspace of our dreams

From being eco-friendly and plastic-free to the European touch attached, Kangana Ranaut's Pali Hill office for her production house, Manikarnika Films, is nothing short of the workspace of our dreams.

Actresses foraying into production has become a welcome change in Indian cinema with adding another feather to her impressive hat. We know her as a talented actress, director and writer and now we get to see her decade-long dream come to fruition with Manikarnika Films; with the name being an ode to her 2019 film, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. Bungalow No. 5 at Pali Hill has been reconstructed and rebuilt from scratch to add the 'Kangana' touch to her office.

At the landing cost of Rs 48 crore, Ranaut and celebrity designer Shabnam Gupta have worked on a workspace of our dreams that is not just eco-friendly and plastic-free but is also sleek and stylish in its look. With a European touch attached, Kangana has worked upon the ideas of each and every room giving it a modern feel while also having a throwback avatar to it. From the simplistic cafeteria to the inspiring work stations, Bungalow No. 5 is where we'd like to work.

Check out the inside photos from Kangana Ranaut's Pali Hill office below:

When the exterior looks so profound and serene, one can only imagine the work that went on the interiors

If you're lucky enough to work with Kangana, this is how your everyday workspace would look like. Play the wild card, indeed!

The blue undertones with the sunlight beaming through make this cabin such a refreshing place to work at.

"Since everything is a reflection of our minds. Everything can be changed by our minds." Kangana plans to use this room as a storyboard station where the creative juices can get flowing in terms of choosing scripts.

As you can see a recurring theme of floral arrangements, nature plays a big role in the interiors of Kangana's office and you can see that in this cabin.

Another room to mediate and get your creative thoughts put across, the pink undertones along with the lights give it a very homely, aesthetic feel.

Adjoined to the previous room, this mediating space is where Kangana and her colleagues would jam.

A production house office would be incomplete without a makeup room.

Even the staircase has that modern yet throwback element attached.

Kangana is a coffee fanatic and the pantry is proof. Besides looking appetising, there's also a stylish quotient attached.

The best part of the office will always be the cafeteria and Kangana's office has plenty of outside space for colleagues to have their lunch breaks at.

Where can we sign up to work with you, Kangana?!

