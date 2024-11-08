EXCLUSIVE: Is Sivakarthikeyan playing a cameo in Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Coolie? Amaran actor REACTS

Sivakarthikeyan and the team of Amaran recently were roped in for an interview with Pinkvilla. In the exclusive conversation, the actor was asked whether he is appearing in a cameo role for Rajinikanth starrer Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj after a photo had gone viral.

In response to the same, the actor said, “No, I had gone to the shooting spot. I meet Lokesh often because we are in a common group. Like Maaveeran producer Arun Vishwas, associate screenwriter Chandru, Madonne Ashwin, Lokesh, and myself hangout together most of the time.”

“I had gone to Coolie shooting spot because the shooting is happening right opposite my house. So, once I go home…I’ll definitely go there. Coolie is my Thalaivar’s film, that is the only connection I have with it. I’m not in the film and please don’t carry any news like that,” the actor added.

The upcoming movie Coolie starring Rajinikanth in the lead role is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and is said to be a high-octane action flick. The film which was announced earlier this year with a title teaser is likely to hit the big screens for the Summer of 2025.

Other than the Superstar, the film also has veteran stars like Nagarjuna Akkineni and Upendra Rao in key roles. Moreover, actors Shruti Haasan, Soubin Shahir, and Sathyaraj are also playing supporting characters in the film. There have also been rumors that the film might have Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan in a cameo role but this hasn’t been confirmed by the makers yet.

On the other hand, Sivakarthikeyan is basking in the glory of his movie Amaran, directed by Rajkumar Periasamy. The biographical war movie based on the life of Major Mukund Varadarajan told the valiant tale of the soldier up until his final mission in a counter-terrorism operation.

The movie also had Sai Pallavi playing a lead role with actors Bhuvan Arora and Rahul Bose enacting supporting characters. Moreover, SK is next set to be seen in the tentatively titled film called SK23 aka SKxARM, directed by AR Murugadoss.

Furthermore, in the same interview with Pinkvilla, Sivakarthikeyan has also confirmed that he will next join hands with Don director Cibi Chakravarthi once again for an entertainer flick.

