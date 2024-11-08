EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Sivakarthikeyan confirms movie with Don director Cibi Chakravarthi; to begin after SK23 with AR Murugadoss

Sivakarthikeyan and the team of Amaran were recently roped in for an interview with Pinkvilla, where the actor dropped an exclusive detail of his next collaboration with director Cibi Chakravarthi.

While conversing on the possibility of collaborating once again, Sivakarthikeyan said, “It’s happening soon. My next after AR Murugadoss sir’s film would be with Cibi Chakravarthi. The same team will be coming back and you’ve made me announce it here on Pinkvilla itself. Cibi will be happy about it but I don’t know about the producer. The movie would be an entertainer and will be in a zone like my previous ones. “

See the Pinkvilla interview feat. Sivakarthikeyan and Amaran team here:

For those unaware, Sivakarthikeyan and director Cibi Chakaravarthi had previously collaborated together for a film called Don back in 2022. The coming-of-age comedy-drama flick revolved around a reluctant engineering student who has a troubled relationship with his father and clashes with his mentors in college.

As the movie progresses, the film unravels on finding what the man’s true passion is and strives to prove his eligibility towards his father. The movie bankrolled by SK himself also had actors like SJ Suryah and Priyanka Arul Mohan in the lead roles.

Moreover, actors like Samuthirakani, Soori, Bala Saravanan, RJ Vijay, and many more also played supporting roles in the film. The movie also had Anirudh Ravichander composing the musical tracks and scores.

Moving ahead, Sivakarthikeyan was recently seen playing the lead role in the biographical war film Amaran, directed by Rajkumar Periasamy. The movie told the tale of Major Mukund Varadarajan, who sacrificed his life for the nation during an anti-terrorist operation.

With SK playing the lead role, Sai Pallavi starred alongside him in the lead role as well. Moreover, an ensemble cast of actors like Bhuvan Arora, Rahul Bose, Lallu, Shreekumar, and many more also played supporting characters in the film.

Furthermore, Sivakarthikeyan is also playing the lead role in the tentatively titled movie SK23 or SKxARM, directed by AR Murugadoss. The film, which is suggested to be an action thriller, would have Bagheera fame Rukmini Vasanth in the lead role, with Anirudh composing the tracks.

