EXCLUSIVE: Sivakarthikeyan opens up about Thalapathy Vijay, says ‘His legacy is his own legacy and no one can touch’

Sivakarthikeyan recently participated in an interview with Pinkvilla following the success of his latest film, Amaran. During the conversation, the actor shared his thoughts on carrying forward Thalapathy Vijay's legacy, a topic that many have discussed since his cameo in The Greatest Of All Time.

Highlighting the responsibility he held by being in the film, Sivakarthikeyan said, “His legacy is his own legacy and no one can touch that nor can anyone take it from him. I see that (cameo) as a very sweet scene where a senior star is sharing the screen with a next-generation star. I felt like it was him giving his love towards me, that’s how I perceived it.”

“His journey of 30+ years, he faces his own struggles…his own battles to come up to this level. So, I can’t straight away go ahead, take it, and say from now on I will continue his legacy,” the actor added.

Furthermore, the actor also added how he once made a tweet after Thalapathy Vijay’s Thuppakki release which became famous later. He said, “Back in the day, I tweeted that today whoever has a real gun is not mass but whoever has Thuppakki (means gun in Tamil) tickets…they are the real mass ones. So with the same star, I’m doing a cameo, which is special for me. I don’t see that as passing on a baton but I learn good things from him.”

Watch Pinkvilla's interview ft Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi here:

Sivakarthikeyan is currently basking in the success of his latest movie, Amaran, directed by Rajkumar Periasamy. The film features the tale of Major Mukund Varadarajan, a martyred soldier who served for the nation in the 44th Rashtriya Rifles regiment.

The film which is based on his life is adapted from a book called India's Most Fearless: True Stories of Modern Military Heroes by Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh. With Sai Pallavi playing the role of Indhu Mukund, actors Bhuvan Arora, and Rahul Bose step in for supporting roles too.

The movie has received widespread praise from critics, especially for SK and Sai’s performances along with screenplay and music.

