EXCLUSIVE: ‘It’s a film about 5000 year old Brahmastra’: Nagarjuna on his next with Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt

Nagarjuna returns to Bollywood after almost 2 decades with the Ayan Mukerji directed Brahmastra, which is a modern-day mythology, fronted by Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The actor in a candid chat with Pinkvilla jokes, “Comeback? I am on your TV screen all the time.” He plays an archaeologist in this film. “But more than the archaeology part, it’s the script and passion to mix mythology with Vedic and present times, that got me on board the film. I don’t want to reveal much about it, but it’s a film about a 5000 year old (weapon), Brahmastra,” he reveals.

Nagarjuna is among the biggest stars of the Telugu film industry, who has also seen a successful career in Bollywood with some hits in Hindi belts. He however believes that stardom is always driven by the script. “Raw stardom exists only till a certain limit. Even the biggest star can’t save a bad film. The film might collect a little more, but that’s about it. A star can only notch up the financials, but can’t carry the film. The biggest of stars have delivered the biggest of flops,” he explains.

With a successful career spanning over 4 decades, Nagarjuna exults that he is never driven by the numbers. “They change every year. I don’t think any film in India can match up to Sholay, if we literally convert the number to this year. The numbers just keep growing and you keep chasing them. I never did that in my entire career. Numbers are fictional, which can be added and made up. The older one disappears and a new number comes up,” he concludes.

Nagarjuna is currently keeping his eyes wide open on the audience response to his Sankranti release, Bangarraju. The film features him alongside his son, Naga Chaitanya. Watch their video interview below:

