Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor return to Mumbai as Ayan Mukerji’s father Deb Mukherjee passes away: WATCH

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Ayan Mukerji is going through a difficult period as his father and veteran Deb Mukherjee passed away this morning on March 14, 2025. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt who happen to share a great bond with the Brahmastra director returned to Mumbai to be with their friend. The couple had gone for a small getaway on Thursday to Alibaug to celebrate Alia’s birthday.

On March 14, the news of Ayan Mukerji’s father and veteran actor Deb Mukherjee’s passing sent shockwaves in the entire Hindi film industry. Minutes after the news surfaced, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were captured by the paps as they returned to Mumbai to be with their friend in the difficult period.

In a video shared by the paps, Ranbir Kapoor was seen holding his daughter Raha in his arms. However, as he saw the shutterbugs, he went back to Alia Bhatt to avoid their little one from being captured. The Ramayana actor then headed towards his parked car.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor return to Mumbai

It was just a few minutes back that the report of Ayan Mukerji’s father Deb Mukherjee’s demise surfaced. According to a report published in Zoom, the spokesman of the late actor confirmed his demise and revealed that he was not keeping well for past couple of months. After battling age-related ailments, he left for his heavenly abode at the age of 83.

Deb Mukherjee was known for his roles in movies like Sikandar, Adhikar, and more. He was last seen in a special appearance in Vishal Bhardwaj’s critically acclaimed 2009-released film, Kaminey led by Shahid Kapoor.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were seen leaving for Alibaug ahead of the Alpha actress’ birthday. However, they testified true friendship by prioritizing their friend in his tough times.

Ranbir Kapoor featured in Ayan Mukerji’s directorial debut Wake Up Sid which was followed by his appearance in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. Their last collaboration was the 2022-released Brahmastra that also featured Alia Bhatt.

Going further, they will be soon joining hands for Brahmastra Part 2. It was on Thursday that while speaking with the media, Kapoor confirmed that they will make an official announcement of the film soon.