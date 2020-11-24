EXCLUSIVE: Jaan Sanu responds to nepotism comment: My father Kumar Sanu's name weighs my talent down

While inside the Bigg Boss 14 house, Rahul Vaidya had raised a point of nepotism against the inclusion of Kumar Sanu's son Jaan Sanu on the show. Here, Jaan reveals how the baggage of being Kumar Sanu's son has always worked against him

Nepotism - a word that has turned out to be most frequently used term in the society today. Be it the film or music industry, many talents who have a family legacy behind them, are facing the brunt of something they are not even responsible for - being born to famous parent(s). While inside the Bigg Boss 14 house, Kumar Sanu's son Jaan Sanu landed up in a controversy when another singer and co-contestant Rahul Vaidya raised eyebrows claiming that Jaan is a product of nepotism.

Host schooled Rahul that very weekend, but a few weeks later, Jaan was ousted from the show. Now while he's out of the house, he opened up about the topic of nepotism, exclusively with Pinkvilla. He shares, "Being his son undermines my talent a lot. It weighs my talent down a lot. There's this misconception that people have around me, which is about nepotism. Everyone feels I would get work easily because I'm Kumar Sanu's son and that people are waiting to hire me. But that's not true."

He further argues, "I have lot to achieve from here onwards but whatever I have done so far, is all because of my mother. My dad has not supported me till date and I wanted to clarify this with all. His name is a very big thing for me; I'm fortunate I can call myself his son. But apart from the name, there is nothing else he has given us."

