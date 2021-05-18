EXCLUSIVE: Jacqueline Fernandez plays a cop in her Hollywood debut; shoot wrapped up at CST police station

Directed by Parched fame, Leena Yadav, the film was shot in the city in the month of October. It also features transgender model, Anjali Lama in a key role. Details.

In January 2021, it was announced that Jacqueline Fernandez will be making her Hollywood debut with an anthology titled Women’s Stories. It was to consist of six segments, to be directed by six female directors from across the globe and feature an all female star-cast. It was announced that of the six stories, Jacqueline will feature with transgender model, Anjali Lama in Leena Yadav’s directorial titled Sharing A Ride. Nothing much was revealed about the project as everyone was tight lipped about it. And now Pinkvilla has an exclusive update on the same.

“Jacqueline has wrapped up shooting for her anthology in October last year itself, much before the project was announced. The entire film was shot in Mumbai as key portions of the film are set in and around CST. The actress plays the character of a cop in this story, and the team also canned some sequences at CST police station,” revealed a source close to the development. Interestingly, this project was shot before Jackie moved on to Bhoot Police with .

Apart from Sharing A Ride, Jacqueline has her kitty full with the Rohit Shetty directed Cirkus, a comedy of errors featuring in a double role. The actress has also wrapped up shooting for the action thriller, Attack with John Abraham, and the fronted action comedy, Bachchan Pandey followed by Ram Setu with the actor. She is expected to start shooting for Sajid Nadiadwala’s Kick 2 with once the script is locked. Buzz is, she is also doing a thriller titled Dia to be produced by Bhushan Kumar, which goes on the floors once the lockdown restrictions are lifted.

The actress is also looking forward to start shooting for a female led action film, the script of which is being worked upon. Other details about her Hollywood debut is being kept under wraps, however, one can definitely expect an official announcement on the release date of the film soon. Remember, you first read this on Pinkvilla.

Also Read| EXCLUSIVE: After Cirkus & Ram Setu, Jacqueline Fernandez’ next is Dia with Bhushan Kumar; On Floors in June

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×