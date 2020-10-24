EXCLUSIVE: Jawsh 685 of Savage Love fame REVEALS why he's keen to collaborate with Justin Bieber

In an EXCLUSIVE interview with Pinkvilla, music producer Jawsh 685 revealed to us as to why he wants to collaborate with Justin Bieber as well as Akon.

Jawsh 685 has truly had a memorable 2020 especially with Savage Love (Laxed Beat - Siren) (BTS Remix) attaining him his first-ever No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100 along with Jason Derulo and BTS. There really is no stopping the New Zealand music producer as things will only be looking up for him from now onwards. It's quite astonishing to note that this talented musician is only 17 years of age.

Given that he's now collaborated with the like of BTS and Derulo, in an EXCLUSIVE interview with Pinkvilla, we couldn't help but ask Joshua Christian Nanai, which is his real name, about his future projects. Specifically, which artists are on his list of a dream collaborations? "Hopefully Akon, and [Justin] Bieber. Both have a real top stuff talent. Love it and hope to work with them. Real different talent on both sides and I’m keen to explore different worlds and genres."

Moreover, we asked Jawsh 685 to send across a message to his Indian fans who can't stop humming Savage Love's addictive siren beat tune. "Stay loud and stylah, keep bumping the tunes over there. More music will be coming out for the supporters to enjoy. Much love and appreciation to all you guys out there in India."

We can't wait for the possibility of a Jawsh 685 x Justin Bieber or Akon collab!

Would you like to see a Jawsh 685 x Justin Bieber or a Jawsh 685 x Akon collaboration in the future? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Meanwhile, during our interview, we also asked Jawsh 685 how he felt to be showered with so much love by BTS ARMY for Savage Love Remix. "I feel frkn beast. Much much love and respect out toward the ARMY. They got behind us and put us at the top, can’t thank them enough," Jawsh 685 gushed about the fandom.

