EXCLUSIVE: Jawsh 685 on Savage Love Remix's #1 on Billboard Hot 100, Suga & J Hope's lyrics & Jungkook's cover

In an EXCLUSIVE interview with Pinkvilla, Jawsh 685 spoke candidly about how he, BTS and Jason Derulo had BTS ARMY in mind when they worked on their Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 single Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat) [BTS Remix].

At the young age of just 17, Joshua Christian Nanai aka Jawsh 685; who is an extremely talented New Zealand music producer, achieved a major milestone of topping Billboard Hot 100 (along with Jason Derulo and BTS) with the viral track Savage Love (Laxed - Siren Beat) [BTS Remix]. Millions and millions got obsessed with his addictive, catchy tune as the 2020 single became a major TikTok trend.

During an emailer interview with Pinkvilla, you could instantly sense that Jstyla' is a man of few words while he really loves his emoticons. The elated teenager was excited over his first No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100 while he was also majorly appreciative of what BTS brought to the table when it came to the Savage Love Remix. Moreover, Jawsh couldn't help but pour out his immense admiration for BTS ARMY (with a purple heart emoticon in tow!), who have been showering him with love on social media.

Here are some excerpts from Pinkvilla's EXCLUSIVE conversation with the man of the hour; Jawsh 685:

Firstly, a hearty congratulations on achieving your first No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with Savage Love (Laxed Siren Beat) [BTS Remix]. What was your immediate reaction upon hearing the amazing news?

Aww... it was just a big blessing and shock for me and my family and friends. But we knew we could do it! Much love to everyone that supports.

Did you speak to Jason and BTS post the Billboard Hot 100 announcement? What was their reaction?

Nah, but it’s okay we did it! It all happened pretty quick and everyone is in different countries. There was a lot of love on social media between us all. We got that No. 1 and we are proud to be there. All glory to God.

For ones not aware, how did your collaboration with Jason Derulo come about?

Simply, he just hit me up on Instagram and we had a chat for a short while, then our teams brought it together. We had the song up and running pretty quick for all to listen and enjoy.

How did the back and forth process go between you, Jason and BTS for the making of Savage Love Remix?

It was quite fun, just throwing around ideas and mixes until we got it how we wanted it to sound. Not only for us but for the supporters and fans. I know BTS has a really huge fanbase that is massively passionate. We wanted to make it sound good for them too, being new to the track, you know.

What was your take on Suga and J-Hope's Korean lyrics that added a different flavour to Savage Love?

It was just very cool; knowing it was clearly in another language made it more unique than it was to start with. BTS did a great job!

What did you think of Jungkook's recent cover of Savage Love Remix that went viral on Twitter?

Clean clean clean! Sounds hella nice.

BTS ARMY are some of the most loyal fanbases out there; how do you feel to be accepted with so much love showered upon you by them?

I feel frkn beast. Much much love and respect out toward the ARMY. They got behind us and put us at the top, can’t thank them enough.

ALSO READ: BTS shatters SEVERAL records as they claim top 2 spots of Billboard Hot 100 with Savage Love and Dynamite

What did you think of Savage Love (Laxed - Siren Beat) [BTS Remix]? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×