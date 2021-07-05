  1. Home
EXCLUSIVE: Jaya Bachchan joins Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in Karan Johar’s next directorial

The KjO directorial marks Jaya Bachchan's return to the big screen after a long sabbatical. It's said to be a love story featuring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. Details
81738 reads Mumbai Updated: July 5, 2021 08:12 pm
Five years after directing Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Karan Johar is returning to direction with a romantic comedy featuring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead. While he is making an official announcement about the film tomorrow morning at 11 am, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that the film also features Jaya Bachchan in a pivotal role.

The yet untitled tale of romance marks Jaya Bachchan’s return to the screen after a long sabbatical, as it would be her first full fledged role in a Hindi film after more than 12 years. "Like all Karan Johar directorials, casting plays a key role on this one too and he was clear on having a formidable ensemble on board with actors from across generations. When he narrated the script to Jaya ji, it was an instant yes from her as she loved the character. The film in question is a rooted love story with strong family emotions," revealed a source close to the development, adding further that while Ranveer and Alia play lovers in the films, details of Jaya Bachchan's character has been kept under wraps.

According to the source, Karan wanted to make something light for a while now and he has finally decided on taking it forward with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. It's a rom-com and they have been toying around with multiple titles for the same. "The title of the film is centered around the two characters played by Ranveer and Alia. It's essentially a Prem Kahani of the two leads," the source added. The announcement will be made tomorrow, which coincides with Ranveer Singh's birthday. Karan informed his fans on Twitter about the new film announcement. “This is the beginning of a new journey & my way back home - all at once. It's time to go back to my favourite place, it's time to create some eternal love stories from behind the lens. A very special story, truly immersed in the roots of love and family,” he tweeted

Apart from Jaya Bachchan, the film features some more actors from the older generation and the names will be revealed in the due course of time. Jaya Bachchan has previously worked with Karan in the family drama, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, which featured Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor in the lead. Ranveer and Alia on the other hand have collaborated successfully on Gully Boy. Karan was initially planning the period drama, Takht with the two of them, however, owing to the pandemic, he put the film on the back burner, planning to revisit in the near future.

Karan plans to take the film on floors around September this year. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla to know more on the same.

Also Read| EXCLUSIVE: Karan Johar's next with Ranveer Singh & Alia Bhatt set to go on floors, Ibrahim Khan on board as AD

Anonymous 3 hours ago

Many jealous Kangana dogs are barking here. Don't care about these dogs and bullies. They are only talking rubbish.

Anonymous 4 hours ago

Would have liked to see someone else other than Alia (not bc she is not a good actress), but because KJo should try to take other actresses besides her in his films.

Anonymous 4 hours ago

Flopbuster!!

Anonymous 5 hours ago

flat screen, nose flaring

Anonymous 6 hours ago

These two are not getting a dime of my hard earned money.

Anonymous 6 hours ago

Don't give. They have enough fans.

Anonymous 6 hours ago

NAH, i rather spend my money to see actors who didn't steal others work.

Anonymous 6 hours ago

Don’t need a KJO film

Anonymous 7 hours ago

These stars are great!

Anonymous 7 hours ago

Another blockbuster on its way

Anonymous 7 hours ago

Another dud nonsense in making, not sure why karan Johar makes these useless content…

Anonymous 7 hours ago

Director Karan Johar has zero flop films.

Anonymous 7 hours ago

Special appearances by SRK, Hrithik Roshan, Ranbir Kpoor, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Jahnvi Kapoor. Lol.

Anonymous 7 hours ago

No no no. Zyada ho jayega.

Anonymous 7 hours ago

Please do not judge the movie without watching it...ranveer and jaya are great actors...stop this boycott bulls*it...do you guys even realise how much the sctors,directors,producers,people making Sets,choreographer,music people,songwriters etc...put their hard work and energy in making this film..all this goes into vain because of us...seriously even a small person who cleans vanity vans etc gets paid...because of your boycott and Kangana blind followers these people get affected...f*ck you all

Anonymous 7 hours ago

Thanks for saying this. Thank god someone said this.

Anonymous 7 hours ago

GUys please do not boycott this...wTH isn’t wrong with you all SSR ki death S.E. kuch Lena dena nahi tha...agar hota toh isle family members kyu kuch nahi bolre...kyu ki they know all this is wrong..they are blaming rhea not nepotism...get thus in you’re heads...all this stupider isn’t done by Kangana. And as the lawyer said Kanganas facts are baseless and irreverent in this case...

Anonymous 7 hours ago

Thank you for understanding and not judging.

Anonymous 7 hours ago

Nooo!

Anonymous 8 hours ago

Ganging Nepo should shunned

Anonymous 8 hours ago

Senseless baat mat kr

Anonymous 8 hours ago

Flop karo Nepo bulywood ko!

Anonymous 8 hours ago

Flop to Hagna hai aur wo fake nepo fighter aur cyber bully b hai

Anonymous 8 hours ago

You are a Nonsense and nasty person.

Anonymous 8 hours ago

Their chemistry is amazing in make my trip ads. I hope he gets to bring that side out in the romcom

Anonymous 8 hours ago

Romcom +family drama

Anonymous 8 hours ago

It's a romcom ?

