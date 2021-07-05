EXCLUSIVE: Jaya Bachchan joins Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in Karan Johar’s next directorial
Five years after directing Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Karan Johar is returning to direction with a romantic comedy featuring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead. While he is making an official announcement about the film tomorrow morning at 11 am, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that the film also features Jaya Bachchan in a pivotal role.
The yet untitled tale of romance marks Jaya Bachchan’s return to the screen after a long sabbatical, as it would be her first full fledged role in a Hindi film after more than 12 years. "Like all Karan Johar directorials, casting plays a key role on this one too and he was clear on having a formidable ensemble on board with actors from across generations. When he narrated the script to Jaya ji, it was an instant yes from her as she loved the character. The film in question is a rooted love story with strong family emotions," revealed a source close to the development, adding further that while Ranveer and Alia play lovers in the films, details of Jaya Bachchan's character has been kept under wraps.
According to the source, Karan wanted to make something light for a while now and he has finally decided on taking it forward with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. It's a rom-com and they have been toying around with multiple titles for the same. "The title of the film is centered around the two characters played by Ranveer and Alia. It's essentially a Prem Kahani of the two leads," the source added. The announcement will be made tomorrow, which coincides with Ranveer Singh's birthday. Karan informed his fans on Twitter about the new film announcement. “This is the beginning of a new journey & my way back home - all at once. It's time to go back to my favourite place, it's time to create some eternal love stories from behind the lens. A very special story, truly immersed in the roots of love and family,” he tweeted
Apart from Jaya Bachchan, the film features some more actors from the older generation and the names will be revealed in the due course of time. Jaya Bachchan has previously worked with Karan in the family drama, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, which featured Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor in the lead. Ranveer and Alia on the other hand have collaborated successfully on Gully Boy. Karan was initially planning the period drama, Takht with the two of them, however, owing to the pandemic, he put the film on the back burner, planning to revisit in the near future.
Karan plans to take the film on floors around September this year. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla to know more on the same.
