EXCLUSIVE: Kangana Ranaut on theatre VS OTT release of films: It depends; Thalaivi can't release digitally

has always been the woman of her words, someone who has an opinion and is not scared to voice it. The actress recently opened up her lavish office space and was thrilled to share what went behind it exclusively with Pinkvilla. In another candid chat, we spoke with her to understand the dynamics of business hereon given that the 3-month lockdown situation has left industry to suffer massive losses.

The biggest point of debate currently is regarding the direct OTT release of many films (Gulabo Sitabo, Shakuntala Devi, Bhuj) and theatres suffering. We asked Kangana if she would be okay if her film directly releases on an OTT platform. To this, Ranaut said, "It depends. For example, a film like Thalaivi just can't release on digital because it is such a massive scale film, neither a movie like Manikarnika is a digital space film, but yes films like Panga, Judgementall Hai Kya also cater to that audience. The way the film is made, it is very digital-friendly. They have recovered huge costs through digital itself. So, it depends."

But would this heavily impact the remunerations of actors in the future given that she is one of the highest-paid actresses in the industry? Kangana explained giving Thalaivi as an example, "For Thalaivi, it is a bilingual film. As a matter of fact, the film is sold to both Netflix and Amazon in both Hindi and Tamil for around Rs 55 crore. They also have satellite rights to sell for both languages and also distribution rights. So, whenever a project is conceived, there is a financial blueprint to it, recovery blueprint to it. Then they match actors and their market worth and accordingly are approached. When I take a project, I always see the recovery blueprint and then I charge."

She clarified, "For example, for Manikarnika, you know what I charged for it, I couldn't charge the same amount for JHK. Whatever happens, going forward, wherever we stand as a business, accordingly I will see the recovery, and accordingly, charge. People sometimes don't understand that, they just randomly say this is how much we charge. We just don't charge what you want to charge; we charge what we get, in terms of the dynamics of business."

