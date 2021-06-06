EXCLUSIVE: Karan Johar and Shashank Khaitan to launch Shanaya Kapoor with Lakshya and Gurfateh by year end

The actress will be launched with a love triangle in the rom com space. Major chunk of the film is set abroad and a team will go on a recce once lockdown restrictions are lifted. Details.

In January, introduced Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter, Shanaya to the world of showbiz as he got her on board his talent management agency. Ever since then, there have been ample of speculations around her launch pad, with many reports stating that Shanaya would make her acting debut with Student of The Year 3. However, Pinkvilla has learnt that the actress will enter the Hindi film industry with a romantic comedy, which will be produced by Karan with Shashank Khaitan.

“It’s a love triangle in the rom-com space and two other actors in the film will be Lakshya Lalwani and Gurfateh Pirzada. The trio has been attending several acting workshops over the last 6 months as the first idea was to take the film on floors by the month of July. However, the second wave of pandemic has delayed all the plans and the makers are now awaiting restrictions to be lifted before chalking out a new schedule,” revealed a source close to the development.

Once the lockdown is eased, a team from Dharma will go on a recce abroad and as things stand today, the idea is to begin shooting in the last quarter of 2021. “Major chunk of the story is set outside India and hence, it's important for the covid scenario to come under control. It’s being planned as a big 2022 release in theatres. While the script is locked and acting workshops have already commenced, it’s WIP for the other aspects of pre-production. If not for the second wave, an official announcement, with the title and director would have been made by now,” the source added. Interestingly, Shashank Khaitan, the director of Dulhania Franchise and Dhadak, has taken keen interest in not just the production front, but also creative aspect.

He has been dividing his time and attention on this yet untitled rom-com and his own directorial, Mr. Lele with Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani. “Even Mr. Lele is on floors, and the team will commence the second schedule soon in the city,” the source concluded. This would be Khaitan’s third stint as a producer after Good Newwz and Bhoot.

