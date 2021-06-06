EXCLUSIVE: Karan Johar and Shashank Khaitan to launch Shanaya Kapoor with Lakshya and Gurfateh by year end
In January, Karan Johar introduced Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter, Shanaya to the world of showbiz as he got her on board his talent management agency. Ever since then, there have been ample of speculations around her launch pad, with many reports stating that Shanaya would make her acting debut with Student of The Year 3. However, Pinkvilla has learnt that the actress will enter the Hindi film industry with a romantic comedy, which will be produced by Karan with Shashank Khaitan.
“It’s a love triangle in the rom-com space and two other actors in the film will be Lakshya Lalwani and Gurfateh Pirzada. The trio has been attending several acting workshops over the last 6 months as the first idea was to take the film on floors by the month of July. However, the second wave of pandemic has delayed all the plans and the makers are now awaiting restrictions to be lifted before chalking out a new schedule,” revealed a source close to the development.
Once the lockdown is eased, a team from Dharma will go on a recce abroad and as things stand today, the idea is to begin shooting in the last quarter of 2021. “Major chunk of the story is set outside India and hence, it's important for the covid scenario to come under control. It’s being planned as a big 2022 release in theatres. While the script is locked and acting workshops have already commenced, it’s WIP for the other aspects of pre-production. If not for the second wave, an official announcement, with the title and director would have been made by now,” the source added. Interestingly, Shashank Khaitan, the director of Dulhania Franchise and Dhadak, has taken keen interest in not just the production front, but also creative aspect.
He has been dividing his time and attention on this yet untitled rom-com and his own directorial, Mr. Lele with Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani. “Even Mr. Lele is on floors, and the team will commence the second schedule soon in the city,” the source concluded. This would be Khaitan’s third stint as a producer after Good Newwz and Bhoot.
Anonymous 3 hours ago
If star kids are talented they don’t need to expose. They can act without that. But these girls even before debuting they are like this. Then don’t know what they are gonna do after debut
Anonymous 4 hours ago
she already copies Katrina. Bollywood please note a model like botoxed figure is not a pass to acting
Anonymous 4 hours ago
Another sh**tty nepotism product... These kids don't have to struggle even a bit Just came from big families goes to another country to study their so called acting Return and get a big production film from their fathers friend then do some acting workshops even where their they get very special attention. And then get launched they don't have to go from one place to another just to give a simple audition ... And have all the contacts with media to promote their film to another extend Guys let me give you an example, SRK's daughter suhana khan rejected a dharma production film can any struggling actor have the guts to discard a dharma film Guys please understand their privilages and lets show them their real place Such people don't allow real talents to come up and that's why no one from India is gonna rise and get an Oscar... Sh**ty people who wanna rule India, not world because no one knows them their.....
Anonymous 5 hours ago
Nonsense who will watch this bullshyt trio? Only people who got free time.
Anonymous 6 hours ago
New faltuing is coming, we can't tolerate them more enough is enough boycott them
Anonymous 9 hours ago
Remember her dad's debut? Aati nahi..Aati nahi..lol
Anonymous 10 hours ago
Boycott Kho and his nepokids
Anonymous 10 hours ago
Shanayaa will rock! KJo you are a star maker
Anonymous 11 hours ago
She’s fair skinned, neat figure that’s about it, hardly likely to capture the masses
Anonymous 11 hours ago
I have seen her acting in Fabulous lives of Bollywood wives, similar to Ananya Pandey. Struggled 2.0
Anonymous 13 hours ago
lol at supandi comment
Anonymous 13 hours ago
Please explain why she is called Suppandi? She seems like she is one though.
Anonymous 15 hours ago
Real nature beautiful beauty queen of the world
Anonymous 16 hours ago
Its his money, can do whatever he wants.
Anonymous 16 hours ago
And we will make it flop as that’s our wish
Anonymous 20 hours ago
*YAWN* .....next
Anonymous 20 hours ago
More skin show will not suffice for bad acting skills :( Encourage new deserving talent Bollywood
Anonymous 20 hours ago
She can play a reel-life Suppandi:)
Anonymous 20 hours ago
Kuch bhi superrrrr flop nepotism at its best
Anonymous 22 hours ago
We are gonna love you Shanaya ❤️ You will rock ! Don't listen to haters They just sit behind their mobiles and spread hatred. You are beautiful and you will make a good actress in the future.
Anonymous 22 hours ago
Beautiful...she is so not pretty. Her smile is weird. Karan Johar seems like he is a perv. Always following the young actors of..its very disturbing about it.
Anonymous 22 hours ago
Must be Shanaya reading these comments
Anonymous 23 hours ago
Just make it a flop and give KHo a lesson.
Anonymous 23 hours ago
Boycott. Just Dharma production and Skf production films . These two productionsons only introduce nepo children. YRF keeps a balance.SLB did not direct even his own niece . His own niece who has film diploma from losangeles is struggling. All respect to SLB and Adi chopra. Karan Johar chindi chor , he will go straight to hell.
Anonymous 23 hours ago
Boycott Karan Jhor
Anonymous 1 day ago
As ananya pandey was not enough to torture india, this supandi has also come. Karan has gone mad with his money
Anonymous 1 day ago
India only likes plastic
Anonymous 1 day ago
and SAK,JK
Anonymous 1 day ago
Antar yami ho aap? Shanaya ke debut se pehle hi pta chal gaya that she's not a good actor?
Anonymous 1 day ago
Nepotism sucks.
Anonymous 1 day ago
Why
Anonymous 1 day ago
flooppp