EXCLUSIVE: Karan Johar reveals being a 'nervous flyer'; Shares an incident how his daughter Roohi calmed him

Karan Johar is currently hitting the headlines and rightly so as his much-anticipated hit chat show, Karan With Karan is returning with its seventh season, which is set to premiere on July 7th, 2022 onwards, and now as the show is just a day away from the premiere, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai filmmaker is leaving no stones unturned to promote his chat show.

Now, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the director revealed three things that nobody knows about him. In the rapid-fire round, Karan Johar said, "The first thing is that I am an insomniac. I don't sleep at all. I am a mess. I'm very hygienic but I'm a mess. There's a big clutter always like if you come into my room there are things just cluttered and stored so I'm a major hoarder that's the second thing people don't know about me." The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil Hai filmmaker also shared that he is scared of turbulence. "I'm a nervous flyer and I fly a lot. I'm actually very stressed in turbulence and sometimes my blood pressure drops when I'm on a deeply bumpy flight like those are my nightmarish moments and this time I was flying with my kids, we were going to London. They were so calm in the turbulence and I kept looking like I wanted to hold my daughter's hand instead of the other way around and she said, 'Dada don't worry' and I was like she's five and I'm 50 and she's calming me down this is hilarious."

Later, he was asked about the stupidest rumour, he has heard about himself. To which, KJo said that there were rumours of him getting married. Further, he shared the best pickup line used on him and said, "Not a pickup line but somebody gave me, their key card of a hotel and said the room number. I remember being dumbfounded because I got it a minute later that it was somebody making a pass. It was a bit weird because they just gave me like the key card in my hand and said, 'See you' and I was like, 'Maybe not, your room you go.'"

Meanwhile, the first episode of Koffee With Karan S7 will feature Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt as the guests.

